SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning will present the lecture, "Current Research on Neurological Disorders in the Elderly (including Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases),” at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, via Zoom.

Anita Manogaran, an associate professor in the Department of Biological Science at Marquette University, is the speaker. She will talk about the causes, current treatments and promising therapies on the horizon.

Adventures in Lifelong Learning is an active senior group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities and interactive opportunities. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. Learn more at uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.