Nets-Bucks: Second-round series, NBA Finals-level talent

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving on one side. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday on the other.

Three former MVPs. Seven NBA scoring titles. The two highest-scoring teams in the league.

Brooklyn against Milwaukee is only a second-round series. Yet with all this talent, there’s a little bit of an NBA Finals feel.

“I think it’s meant for a lot of the best players in the league to go up against one another and show why we are who we are,” Irving said.

The teams played three thrillers during the regular season and Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said the potential is there for this Eastern Conference semifinal between the No. 2-seeded Nets and No. 3 Bucks to be a classic.

“We’ll see how it plays out, but they’re playing as well as any team in the league right now. We have the talent to match any team in the league and it’s just a matter of who performs, who has that grit and toughness to try to get ahead in the series and then see how the other team responds,” Nash said.

“Definitely on paper you could see this being a classic series, but let’s see who brings it and who has the rhythm and timing and performances that are sharper.”