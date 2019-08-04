Veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
The 34-year-old Nelson played in Green Bay from 2008-2017, winning a Super Bowl with the Packers, before spending last season with the Oakland Raiders.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Sunday that Nelson had informed the team of his decision. A news conference was planned for Tuesday.
Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in his 10 seasons in Green Bay. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014, missed the 2015 season with a knee injury and was named the 2016 Comeback Player of the Year.
The Packers selected Nelson in the second round (36th overall) of the 2008 draft out of Kansas State. He played in 136 regular-season games, including 88 starts, for Green Bay.
Nelson led the Packers with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay's 31-25 Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.
He played in 15 games for Oakland last year, finishing with 63 receptions for 739 yards and three TDs.
RAIDERS: Cliff Branch, one of the Raiders' career-leading wide receivers who won three Super Bowls in 14 seasons with the franchise, has died. He was 71.
Branch was found dead Saturday in a hotel room in Bullhead City, Arizona, the city's police department said. It said an initial investigation revealed no foul play and that Branch died of natural causes.
"Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans," the Raiders said in a statement on their website. "His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever."
One of the game's top deep threats from 1972 to 1985 in Oakland and Los Angeles, Branch was an All-Pro three straight seasons (1974-76) and made four Pro Bowls. He scored 67 touchdowns through the air, leading the NFL in TD receptions in 1974 with 13 and in 1076 with 12. Branch also had a league-high 1,092 yards receiving in 1974.
He was a force in the postseason, with 1,289 yards receiving. The Raiders won Super Bowls after the 1976, 1980 and 1983 seasons — the last one in Los Angeles, where the franchise moved in 1982 after protracted court fights before returning to the Bay Area in 1995.
JAGUARS: Yannick Ngakoue's holdout failed to land him a new contract.
The standout pass rusher reported to Jacksonville Jaguars training camp Sunday following an 11-day absence and is ready to play out his rookie deal. He insisted he's not angry and not worried about risking an injury that could cost him millions.
Ngakoue passed his conditioning test an hour before practice and took his usual spot with the first-team defense. The Jaguars travel to Baltimore later Sunday for two days of joint practices with the Ravens — it's about a 45-minute drive from Ngakoue's hometown.
"At the end of the day, they had a chance to sign me for a long-term deal, but it didn't get done," he said. "I love football, love my teammates and I'm here to play games."
Ngakoue is entering the final year of a $3.84 million contract. He is due to make $2.025 million this fall — far less than other top playmakers at his position. He also is facing $528,650 in fines — more than a quarter of his salary — because he skipped a three-day minicamp in June and nearly two weeks of training camp.
BRONCOS: Free agent running back Theo Riddick has signed with the Denver Broncos following his surprising release from the Detroit Lions last month.
The pass-catching back with 285 catches over six seasons in Detroit provides new Denver offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello with another valuable target for QB Joe Flacco.
Riddick was second on the Lions last season with 61 catches for 384 yards. He also rushed for 171 yards on 40 carries.
Since entering the NFL in 2013 as a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame, Riddick ranks among the league leaders by a running back in TD receptions (14-second) and catches (third) and his 2,238 receiving yards rank fourth.
In Denver, Riddick joins a backfield that features second-year pros Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman.
REDSKINS: Cornerback Adonis Alexander is expected to miss at least two weeks with a right quadriceps injury.
Coach Jay Gruden confirmed the injury timeline on Sunday. Alexander hasn't practiced since Tuesday, when he left the field during the team's afternoon walkthrough.
Two people with knowledge of the situation say Alexander left training camp to see a specialist in New York, where he received treatment for the injury. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the treatment.
VIKINGS: The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas, who is suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
The Jaguars are down two running backs — rookie Ryquell Armstead (quadriceps) and veteran Thomas Rawls (hamstring) — heading into joint practices and their preseason opener in Baltimore. Current Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo coached Thomas in Minnesota.
Thomas was sentenced to three years of probation in May after pleading guilty to felony marijuana possession. He was arrested in January after police found 143 grams of the drug in his apartment. Officers also confiscated $15,802 and a .45-caliber handgun, according to a criminal complaint.
Thomas appeared in five games for the Vikings last year as an undrafted rookie from Jacksonville State, where he finished his college career after playing two seasons at Auburn.
