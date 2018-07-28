Jordy Nelson turned 33 two months ago. He’s coming off an underwhelming season after which the Green Bay Packers cut him loose. You would think the Raiders are getting a serviceable receiver toward the end of his career, one with a tank not quite on empty but inching closer to it.
But don’t tell anybody with the Raiders that. If you do, they’ll refute it. Heavily.
“The thing that you hear about that he can’t run anymore,” quarterback Derek Carr said, “that’s false.”
“I can tell you, he’s one of the fastest skill guys that we have still. He can run. You see that by his route running. If he can win on underneath routes, that means DBs are scared about what he can do over the top. He’s still Jordy Nelson, that’s for sure.”
Nelson may not be a No. 1 receiver anymore, but he can still sprinkle in plays like one every now and then. A couple impressive downfield routes and grabs proved just that during Day 1 of training camp on Friday.
PATRIOTS: Tom Brady calls it “ridiculous” to suggest the suspension of Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is tied to the quarterback’s personal health coach.
The questions about Alex Guerrero on Saturday prompted Brady to abruptly end his first media availability of training camp.
“I have no comments, just ridiculous. I’m out,” Brady said before walking away.
Edelman brushed aside a similar question in his first comments since receiving his four-game ban for a drug-policy violation.
“What’s in the past is in the past. I love Alex and ultimately I’m worried about just going out here and playing football,” Edelman said. “I’m not here to talk about or make a headline or something.”
Edelman, tight end Rob Gronkowski and former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola are among several Patriots who have also worked or consulted with Guerrero.
Edelman will begin serving his suspension at the start of the regular season. He can practice with the team and play in preseason games.
Brady provided another short response when asked if there was tension between him and coach Bill Belichick this summer.
“I have no thoughts,” Brady said.
JETS: Still no sign of Sam Darnold.
The No. 3 overall draft pick sat out of New York Jets camp for the second straight day in a contract impasse that has already lasted longer than most expected.
Darnold is expected to compete with Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater for the starting quarterback job once he’s under contract. But he and Chicago linebacker Roquan Smith, the No. 8 choice, remain the only unsigned picks from the entire NFL draft.
“I’m just worried about the guys that are here,” coach Todd Bowles said after practice Saturday. “The guys that are here are going to play and we’re going to get ready for the season. And, when he comes in, he comes in.”
Darnold will receive a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $30.247 million, including a $20 million signing bonus — when he signs. But the dispute seems to hang on contract language.
One issue could be offset language, which if included could provide a team with a measure of financial protection if it cuts a player during his rookie contract. Not having offset language, a condition that Darnold’s representatives are apparently seeking, allows a player to receive his remaining salary from the team that cut him, as well as get paid by another team that signs him.
PANTHERS: Right tackle Daryl Williams tore the medial collateral ligament and dislocated the patella in his right knee Saturday at training camp practice at Wofford College.
The team said there is no timetable for his return.
Williams was engaged with two pass rushers during 11-on-11 team drills when his knee bent back awkwardly. Several players gathered around Williams and others took a knee while the crowd went silent. He was carted off the field.
Rivera said it was difficult for players to resume practice after watching what happened because Williams is so liked.
SEAHAWKS: Duane Brown became the first of the Seahawks potential free agents after the 2018 season to have his future secured.
Brown and the Seahawks reached agreement on a multiyear contract extension on Saturday, locking up the protector of Russell Wilson’s blindside for the next few seasons. Brown tweeted that he looked forward to spending the rest of his career in Seattle, the final stop in a career where he’s been one of the top left tackles in the game.
Brown, who will turn 33 years old next month, is a four-time Pro Bowl selection. NFL Network reported the new deal is for three years.
