Nelson is Artists Gallery artist of month
RACINE — Kenneth Nelson is the featured artist through Nov. 28 at Artists Gallery, 401 Main St.

Nelson's hand-forged knives are made of Damascus steel, and some with handcrafted hilts from rare woods and other unique materials. In addition to knives, Nelson produces small sculptures.

Artists Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.

