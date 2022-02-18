Neeko L. Fernandez, 2400 block of Jerome Boulevard, Racine, obstructing an officer.
The former Green Bay Packers All-Pro was at his in-laws' house when he answered the door and a fellow member of the Packers alumni was there, wearing his Pro Football Hall of Fame member gold blazer.
A man shot and wounded five people in Racine early Sunday then killed himself as police closed in, authorities said.
The village may soon face a lawsuit.
Jaramillo's Home Cook'n's most popular dishes include traditional birria and steak tacos, but Reuben also whips up tacos al pastor — pork tacos made with a spicy sauce topped with pineapples.
Summit Packaging Systems announced on Thursday it is moving forward with a $20 million expansion on Memorial Drive. The expansion will add 77,000 square feet to the facility and allow for the creation of more than 100 new jobs.
James Hamilton, a 31-year-old who was shot to death in his own home in Racine last fall, may have been involved in a shootout with the suspects prior to his death.
More information is coming out regarding the violent death last year of a Racine man suspected of being involved in drug dealing.
A man in Mount Pleasant accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his gun on Emmertsen Road Friday afternoon.
Racine County real estate records show that the Gooseberries grocery store in Burlington has been sold for $2.4 million to a company that the store owner registered with the state just last month.
The man accused of shooting five people before killing himself as police closed in Sunday night in Downtown Racine has been identified by police.
