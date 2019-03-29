Napheesa Collier had 25 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 2 UConn rally to beat sixth-seeded UCLA 69-61 on Friday night in the Albany Regional semifinals.
Trailing 50-49 entering the fourth quarter, the Huskies scored the first six points of the period to start a 15-4 run.
Crystal Dangerfield, who had a quiet night until the fourth quarter, had a nifty lefty-handed layup high off the glass during the spurt. She had nine points during the game-changing burst. She finished with 15 points.
Katie Lou Samuelson, who had gone without a basket in the first three quarters, finally scored to cap the run. The senior stole the ball near halfcourt then drove in for a layup and was fouled. She hit the ensuing free throw and the Huskies (34-2) were able to hold on for the win. Samuelson finished with six points on 1-for-6 shooting.
LOUISVILLE 61, OREGON ST. 44: At Albany, N.Y., Sam Fuehring and Asia Durr each had 17 points and top-seeded Louisville clamped down on defense to reach the Elite Eight.
Oregon State (26-8), 0-3 against Louisville, sputtered in the third quarter to fall behind by 16 and couldn't recover in the rematch of a regional final last year that Louisville won by 33. The Beavers shot 30.4 percent (17 of 56), just above their season low.
Durr ranks third all-time in program history in points in the NCAA Tournament, just two points shy of tying Angel McCoughtry for second.
Fuehring, who was 13 of 14 for 29 points in the first two games of the tournament, finished 7 of 12.
Mikayla Pivec, who entered the game averaging 19.5 points in the tournament for Oregon State, finished with 17 points, the only player in double figures for the Beavers, who matched their season low in points.
MISSISSIPI ST. 76, ARIZONA ST. 53: At Portland, Ore., Teaira McCowan had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and top-seeded Mississippi State earned a spot in the Elite Eight for the third straight season.
The Bulldogs (33-2) will face the winner of Friday's late game between second-seeded Oregon and No. 6 South Dakota State on Sunday.
Jazzmun Holmes had 13 points and seven assists, and Andra Espinoza-Hunter added 12 points for Mississippi State, which led by as many as 24 points.
Kianna Ibis had 16 points for the Sun Devils (22-11), who were vying for their first trip to the round of eight since 2009.
