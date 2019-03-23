Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and teammate Jessica Shepard had a double-double as No. 1 seed Notre Dame beat 16th-seed Bethune-Cookman 92-50 on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament at South Bend, Ind.
Ogunbowale hit 8-of-15 shots while adding three steals for the Fighting Irish (31-3), who never trailed in the Chicago Regional game.
Shepard, who had her 15th double-double of the season by halftime, finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, her 55th double-double in a career that started at Nebraska in 2015.
MICHIGAN ST. 88, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 87: At South Bend, Ind., Shay Colley's driving layup with 7.6 seconds left lifted Michigan State to victory.
Kenosha St. Joseph graduate Sidney Cooks scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting off the bench as the Spartans had five players score in double figures.
MARYLAND 73, RADFORD 51: At College Park, Md., Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points, Kaila Charles had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Maryland used a relentless defensive effort to win.
UCLA 89, TENNESSEE 77: At College Park, Md., UCLA put a rapid end to Tennessee's 38th consecutive appearance in the women's tournament, blunting a second-half comeback bid and using an impressive performance by Michaela Onyenwere to secure an opening-round victory.
NORTH CAROLINA ST. 63, MAINE 51: At Raleigh, N.C., Kiara Leslie scored 20 points for North Carolina State. Freshman Elissa Cunane added 16 points in her first tournament game and Kai Crutchfield had 14 points.
KENTUCKY 82, PRINCETON 77: At Raleigh, N.C., Taylor Murray scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half for Kentucky. Maci Morris added 19 points, freshman Rhyne Howard had 15 and Tatyana Wyatt finished with 12.
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 76, QUINNIPIAC: At Syracuse, N.Y., Macy Miller scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for South Dakota State. Myah Selland chipped in with 14 points and nine boards.
SYRACUSE 70, FORDHAM 49: At Syracuse, N.Y., Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia just missed a triple-double with 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds to lead the Orange.
MISSOURI ST. 89, DEPAUL 78: At Ames, Iowa, Alexa Willard and Danielle Gitzen each scored 20 points and Missouri State snapped DePaul's five-game winning streak in opening-round tournament games.
IOWA ST. 97, NEW MEXICO ST. 61: At Ames, Iowa, Bridget Carleton led four players in double figures with 23 points as Iowa State won in the tournament for the first time since 2013.
BYU 73, AUBURN 64: At Stanford, Calif., Brenna Chase had 19 points, seven assists and three blocked shots, and BYU used an impressive third quarter to win.
STANFORD 79, UC DAVIS 54: At Stanford, Calif., Alanna Smith scored the first nine Stanford points of the third quarter on the way to 21, and her Cardinal beat their Northern California neighbor.
GONZAGA 68, LITTLE ROCK 51: At Corvallis, Ore., Katie Campbell had 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers for Gonzaga. Zykera Rice added 18 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (29-4).
OREGON ST. 80, BOISE ST. 75, OT: At Corvallis, Ore., Mikayla Pivec had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Oregon State withstood a major scare .
CALIFORNIA 92, NORTH CAROLINA 72: At Waco, Texas, Kristine Anigwe extended her season-long streak of double-doubles with 18 points and 22 rebounds as California rallied from a 12-point deficit in the first half to win.
BAYLOR 95, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 38: At Waco, Texas, Kalani Brown had 17 points and 11 rebounds while playing only 18 minutes for top-seeded Baylor. Brown, a 6-foot-7 senior center, had 10 of her points as Baylor (32-1) scored the game's first 20 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.