Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale scored a career-high 34 points, Jessica Shepard added 24 points and 14 rebounds, and defending national champion Notre Dame beat Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year, 87-80 on Saturday at Chicago.

Ogunbowale, the Irish's career scoring leader, surpassed her previous high of 32 points. Shepard dominated down low, and Notre Dame got a sweet repeat to go with its 12th straight win.

STANFORD 55, MISSOURI ST. 46: At Chicago, Alanna Smith helped send the cold-shooting Cardinal back to the Elite Eight for the third time in four years.

Stanford shot a season-low 25 percent (17 for 68) in one of its worst offensive performances of the season.

BAYLOR 93, SOUTH CAROLINA 68: At Greensboro, N.C., Baylor reached the Elite Eight for the fifth time in six years with another dominant performance, leading by as many as 30 points.

Didi Richards scored a career-high 25 points, and two key parts of the frontcourt — Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox — each had double-doubles.

IOWA 79, NORTH CAROLINA ST. 61: At Greensboro, N.C., Megan Gustafson had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Iowa.

Gustafson, who averages a Division I-best 28 points while also ranking second in rebounding, finished with her 33rd double-double to tie the NCAA's single-season record.

