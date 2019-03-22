When Marquette was down by nine points with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter against Rice in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Natisha Hiedeman had just one message for her team.
"We're not losing this game," the senior barked at her teammates.
The experienced Golden Eagles turned things around after that, scoring 11 straight points in the fourth quarter and overtime to go on top and hold on for a 58-54 win at College Station, Texas.
Hiedeman scored 13 points and Allazia Blockton had 12 as the seniors led five-seed Marquette to a victory in the first round of the tournament for the second straight year.
The Owls (28-4) ended a scoring drought of about seven minutes stretching back to the fourth quarter when Erica Ogwumike made a basket with 51 seconds left.
But Hiedeman made two free throws with 1.3 seconds remaining to make it 58-54 and secure the victory.
The Golden Eagles (27-7), who are in the tournament for the third straight season, will play Texas A&M on Sunday.
TEXAS A&M 84, WRIGHT ST. 61: At College Station, Texas, Chennedy Carter scored 27 points in her return from injury, with 14 coming in Texas A&M's huge first quarter for the Aggies.
IOWA 66, MERCER 61: At Iowa City, Iowa, Megan Gustafson scored 30 points with 16 rebounds and Iowa narrowly avoided a monumental upset to for its first NCAA Tournament win in four years.
MISSOURI 77, DRAKE 76, OT: At Iowa City, Iowa, Jordan Roundtree hit a free throw after being fouled with 1.1 seconds left in overtime. Sophie Cunningham scored 21 points and Cierra Porter had 18 for the Tigers (24-10).
SOUTH CAROLINA 74, BELMONT 52: At Charlotte, N.C., Te'a Cooper scored 13 points, Alexis Jennings added 12 points and nine rebounds, and South Carolina shook off a sluggish start to pull away.
FLORIDA ST. 70, BUCKNELL 67: At Charlotte, N.C., Kiah Gillespie had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Florida State held on to win.
LOUISVILLE 69, ROBERT MORRIS 34: At Louisville, Ky., Asia Durr and Sam Fuehring each had 19 points, and Louisville scored 27 straight points in the first half.
MICHIGAN 84, KANSAS ST. 54: At Louisville, Ky., Naz Hillmon scored 17 points off the bench, Nicole Munger and Kayla Robbins each added 13 and Michigan shot a season-high 56 percent.
UCONN 110, TOWSON 61: At Storrs, Conn., Napheesa Collier scored 23 points and UConn, in the unusual position of being a No. 2 seed, got off to its usual tournament start with a rout. Collier added 14 rebounds in putting up her fourth straight double-double and 21st this season.
BUFFALO 82, RUTGERS 71: At Storrs, Conn., Summer Hemphill scored 23 points and Cierra Dillard added 20 as Buffalo earned an upset win.
CLEMSON 79, SO. DAKOTA 66: At Starkville, Miss., Simone Westbrook scored 27 points, Danielle Edwards added 25 and Clemson pulled away in the fourth quarter.
MISSISSIPPI ST. 103, SOUTHERN 46: At Starkville, Miss., Anriel Howard scored 23 points, Teaira McCowan added 22 and Mississippi State (31-2) rolled.
ARIZONA ST. 60, UCF 45: At Coral Gables, Fla., Courtney Ekmark scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the second half for Arizona State.
MIAMI 69, FGCU 62: At Coral Gables, Fla., Beatrice Mompremier scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Miami needed an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to come from behind and win.
INDIANA 69, TEXAS 65: At Eugene, Ore., Jaelynn Penn had 24 points and Bendu Yeaney added 17 to help Indiana surprise Texas. Texas (23-10) was led by Danni Williams with 15 points. Joyner Holmes added 12 points and 12 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.
OREGON 78, PORTLAND ST. 40: At Eugene, Ore., Satou Sabally had 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to help Oregon to an easy victory.
