Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and two teammates had double-doubles as top-seed Notre Dame ran away from No. 9-seed Michigan State in the first half of a 91-63 victory Monday night in the NCAA Chicago Regional at South Bend, Ind.
Jackie Young gave coach Muffet McGraw and the Purcell Pavilion crowd a scare when she fell hard to the floor just seconds before the end of the third quarter. She was ok and finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Fighting Irish, who are in the Sweet 16 for the 10th straight season. They will play No. 4-seed Texas A&M Saturday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Brianna Turner had 14 points and 11 rebounds in becoming Notre Dame’s all-time leading rebounder, passing All-American Ruth Riley from the 2001 NCAA champions. Jessica Shepard had 19 points and nine rebounds as Notre Dame won its 11th straight despite shooting 47.9 percent (35 of 73). The Irish had a 49-37 edge in rebounds.
Coach Suzy Merchant’s Spartans (21-12) had few answers for Notre Dame’s dominant starters. For the second straight game, Kenosha St. Joseph graduate Sidney Cooks came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Jenna Allen closed her Michigan State career with 12 points. Kayla Belles scored 10. The Spartans shot just 37.3 percent (25 of 67) for the game.
The Irish used their 40th run of 10 or more points this season in the second quarter to make the game a runaway at halftime. The 14-0 run was part of a 19-1 spurt over six minutes that sent Notre Dame from a 28-19 lead to a 47-20 advantage.
Notre Dame increased the lead to 30 points, 73-43, after three quarters and McGraw cleared her bench in the final quarter and still reached the 90-point plateau for the 10th time in their current winning streak.
UCLA 85, MARYLAND 80: At College Park, Md., Michaela Onyenwere scored a career-high 30 points, Japreece Dean added 22 and UCLA squeezed past Maryland to earn its fourth consecutive berth in the Sweet 16.
Dean, the smallest player on the court, sank two free throws with 25 seconds remaining to make it 83-79, and the Bruins held on to beat the Terrapins on their own court.
Kaila Charles led Maryland (29-5) with 23 points.
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 75, SYRACUSE 64: At Syracuse, N.Y., Madison Guebert scored 18 of her 20 points on 3-pointers, including two critical 3s in the fourth quarter, to lead South Dakota State.
Guebert had 14 of her points in the second half. Myah Selland added 17 for South Dakota State, Macy Miller had 11, and Paiton Burckhard 10. Tiana Mangakahia led Syracuse (25-9) with 18 points.
NORTH CAROLINA ST. 72, KENTUCKY 57: At Raleigh, N.C., Kiara Leslie had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina State pulled away to win.
Freshman Elissa Cunane added 13 points and 15 rebounds, DD Rogers had 11 points and 11 boards, and the third-seeded Wolfpack (28-5) dominated the glass while earning their second straight trip to the Sweet 16.
Freshman Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and Maci Morris had 18 for the sixth-seeded Wildcats (25-8).
BAYLOR 102, CAL 63: At Waco, Texas, Juicy Landrum scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and Baylor advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 11th season in a row.
The Big 12 champion Lady Bears (33-1) were trailing late in the first quarter before a 25-2 run turned their third NCAA meeting in six seasons against Cal into yet another lopsided victory. They have a 25-game winning streak.
MISSOURI ST. 69, IOWA ST. 60: At Ames, Iowa, Alexa Willard scored 17 points to help Missouri State to become the only double-digit seed to reach this year’s Sweet 16.
Abby Hipp had 11 points and Danielle Gitzen scored 10 for the Lady Bears (25-9), who will compete in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal for the first time since the Jackie Stiles-led team in 2001. They’ll face either Stanford or BYU in Chicago after becoming the ninth team in 10 years to reach the Sweet 16 as a double-digit seed.
OREGON ST. 76, GONZAGA 60: At Corvallis, Ore., Mikayla Pivec had 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Oregon State.
Destiny Slocum, Taya Corosdale and Maddie Washington and Aleah Washington added 12 points apiece for Oregon State, which is headed to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season.
Zykera Rica finished with 20 points for Gonzaga (29-5). Chandler Smith added 13.
