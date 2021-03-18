NCAA: UNC basketball is in for a different NCAA tournament

Williams, a noted lunch-time walker, said he walked around the convention center while his team lifted for 45 minutes in a weight room made specifically for the Tar Heels.

Williams also said they get to practice in Mackey Arena on the campus of Purdue on Wednesday. But he didn’t realize West Lafayette, Ind., which is about an hour’s drive northwest of Indianapolis, was so far away.

“Today, the monotony is really going to be broken up,” Williams said. “We’re going to have a two and a half hours on the bus. It hasn’t exactly been Maui.”

That goes for Wisconsin too. Head coach Greg Gard said they just got foosball and a ping pong table added to their team meeting room in the hotel. And that most of the Badgers’ have taken to playing spike ball.

Brooks and Andrew Platek and junior Leaky Black are the only UNC players who will face Wisconsin that have played in the NCAA tournament. So on one hand, the majority of Carolina’s players really don’t know that they’re missing out on a bigger experience.

But should Carolina advance past the first weekend of the tournament, they might get a chance to experience something closer to normal. Gavitt said it was difficult to plan activities for 68 teams, but as the numbers get smaller, it becomes easier to navigate.