NCAA: Plans to extend eligibility of spring sports athletes

The association also is trying to determine what — if anything — it could do for winter-sport athletes. In basketball, many of the top players will have headed to the pros already, so granting another year wouldn't do much for them.

"I am appreciative that the NCAA is now considering the impact on student-athletes not having a postseason in women's basketball," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said in a statement. "It is still my hope that if the current situation improves, the NCAA will make every effort to revive the championship this year. If not, I hope they give serious consideration for seniors to have an additional year of eligibility."

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said he plans to push for legislation that would allow seniors to return to school and for roster exemptions that would help make it happen.

"I think any senior who had a championship opportunity taken away because of this should get another year," he said Friday. "I don't know if the NCAA will take that up. But you have track athletes, you have gymnasts, you have swimmers and divers, and basketball, that what they worked for all year was taken away. I think we should give those kids another year. Whether that happens or not, I don't know.