NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back to campus

The NCAA released a long and detailed plan on Friday to help schools bring athletes back to campus during a pandemic.
The Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations was announced as schools across the country prepare for the return of football players as early as June 8.
The NCAA’s Division I Council voted last week to lift a moratorium on athletic activities starting Monday. That cleared the way for voluntary workouts and training to begin at team facilities.
Schools have already started putting plans in place to test athletes, coaches and staff for coronavirus and implement social distancing. The NCAA says its plan is offered as guidance, consistent with federal and local public health guidelines.
Shortly before the NCAA released its guidelines, the University of North Carolina posted on social media its plan to bring athletes back to campus.
The college football season is scheduled to start around Labor Day weekend, with a few games being played the Saturday before the holiday weekend. There is to be a full slate of games from Sept. 3-7.
Earlier this week, the Pac-12 Conference announced it will allow voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each individual school and where allowed by local and state guidelines.
The decision was made by the presidents and chancellors of the conference schools and followed the announcement last week by the NCAA that schools can reopen for voluntary activities beginning next Monday.
The Pac-12’s COVID-19 medical advisory committee created a series of guidelines and protocols for schools to follow once they decide to open for individual workouts.
“As states have either already opened or begin to open up access to parks, gyms and other training facilities, student-athletes should have the option at this time to be in, what for many, will be a much safer environment on campus, where they can have access to the best available health, well-being and training support,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said.
It’s unlikely all 12 schools will open their doors at the same time. States with schools in the conference are reopening at difference paces and that will affect when athletes can return to campus for workouts. Arizona has reopened many of its services and said professional sports can resume, while California, Washington and Oregon have been slower and more restrictive in allowing the resumption of small gatherings.
The biggest impact will be on the fall sports, most notably football. Several Pac-12 football coaches have said they would like six to eight weeks of preseason training and practice to be ready should the season begin as scheduled in late August and early September.
The guidelines created by the conference’s medical advisory committee cover returning to campus; returning to an athletic facility; facility specific considerations; return to exercise and response to infection or presumed infection. The conference said each school will develop its own health and safety plan consistent with local public health guidance.
“As educational institutions, our highest obligation is to the health and welfare of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Colorado chancellor Philip DiStefano, the chair of the Pac-12 CEO Group.
“As we considered the pros and cons of taking steps that can pave a path to returning to play, those considerations were foremost, guided by the advice of our own medical experts along with public health officials.”
Note
The Power Five conference commissioners are asking Congress to move forward with federal legislation regarding compensation for college athletes.
The commissioners of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference sent a letter dated May 23 to congressional leaders.
The letter was signed by John Swofford of the ACC, Bob Bowlsby of the Big 12, Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Larry Scott of the Pac-12 and Greg Sankey of the SEC.
They encouraged federal lawmakers to not wait for the NCAA process to play out before passing a national law that would set parameters for college athletes to be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses.
