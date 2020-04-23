NCAA nearing milestone decision

The NCAA is moving closer to allowing Division I athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals they can strike on their own as early as next year.
Recommended rule changes that would clear the way for athletes to earn money from their names, images and likeness are being reviewed by college sports administrators this week before being sent to the NCAA Board of Governors, which meets Monday and Tuesday.
If adopted, the rules would allow athletes to make sponsorship and endorsement deals with all kinds of companies and third parties, from car dealerships to concert promoters to pizza shops, according to a person who has reviewed the recommendations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the details were still being discussed and debated.
The recommendations are expected to form the foundation for legislation the NCAA hopes to pass next January so it can take effect in 2021. Changes could still be made before January.
No school-branded apparel or material could be used by athletes in their personal endorsement deals, according to the recommendations reviewed by the person who spoke to the AP. Athletes would be required to disclose financial terms of contracts to their athletic departments, along with their relationships with any individuals involved.
Athletes would be allowed to enter into agreements with individuals deemed to be school boosters, the person said.
The NCAA would create a mechanism to evaluate potential deals for fair market value and spot possible corruption. An athlete could compromise their eligibility for failing to disclose details of a financial agreement or relationship, the person said.
The recommendations also call for allowing athletes to sign autographs for money, sell their memorabilia, and be paid for personal appearances and working as an instructor in their sport.
“Trevor Lawrence could have his own passing academy,” the person said, referring to the Clemson quarterback.
Olympics
The chief executive of the Tokyo Olympics promised “transparency” with the Japanese public on Thursday regarding the cost of postponing the games until next year.
Neither the Japanese organizers nor the International Olympic Committee has said what it will cost to delay the Tokyo Games for one year. Early estimates in Japan range between $2 billion and $6 billion.
“It’s highly likely that the expense will be higher than the originally planned budget,” CEO Toshiro Muto said, speaking through an interpreter at a weekly teleconference.
He said the exact amount was unclear, “but we will proceed with transparency and explain to the taxpayers about the costs.”
Although officials say the added costs are unknown, one thing is certain: Japanese taxpayers will pick up most of the bills.
The Tokyo city government, the local organizers and the Japanese Olympic Committee are obligated under the “Host City Contract” signed in 2013 to cover most of the costs.
The cost issue is sensitive in Japan, particularly for the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has been a fervent backer of the Olympics.
Japan, like many countries, could be deep in a recession next year, brought on the by the coronavirus pandemic. Japan is officially spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics, but a government audit report last year said it was at least twice that much.
It’s all public money except for $5.6 billion in a privately funded operating budget.
Track & field
The one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has inspired organizers of a track meet in the Czech Republic to go ahead with their event in June, albeit with limits on athletes and events.
The Josef Odlozil Memorial in Prague will be staged as planned on June 8 but with only 50-60 competitors because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, meet director Miroslav Sevcik told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The meet is named after middle-distance runner Josef Odlozil, who won the silver medal in the 1,500 meters at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.
Odlozil’s success at those games served as an inspiration after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed last month for one year because of the pandemic, Sevcik said.
“He was a big fighter,” Sevcik said. “We also want to fight for the meet to take place. And above all, (we want) to give our athletes some motivation to continue in training and start their preparations for next year’s Olympics.”
Most sporting events around the world are being postponed or canceled amid the health crisis. But Sevcik said the Czech government’s plan to gradually relax restrictions gives the meet some room to work with.
The plan is to compete in only a handful of events, including the men’s 100, 200, 1,500, 110 hurdles, long jump and javelin, and the women’s 800 and javelin. Further details are expected to be released in early May.
Baseball
Vin Scully took a fall in his home Tuesday and was taken to the hospital, where he was “resting comfortably,” the Dodgers announced Thursday.
“I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it,” the Hall of Fame broadcaster said in the team’s statement posted on Twitter.
Scully, 92, called Dodgers games for 67 seasons, spanning 13 National League pennants, six World Series championships, and a move across the country. He began in 1950 when the team was in Brooklyn. He retired at the end of the 2016 season after 59 years in Los Angeles.
