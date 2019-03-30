Texas Tech is heading to its first Final Four thanks to a kid from Italy who made the big shots and a defense that refuses to rest.
Davide Moretti opened up a late lead with the two most important 3-pointers of his life, Tariq Owens came up with a big rejection and the Red Raiders caught a ride straight to Minneapolis with a 75-69 victory over top-seeded Gonzaga on Saturday at Anaheim, Calif.
Moretti also made all four of his free throws down the stretch to wind up with 10 of his 12 points over the final 1:50.
The first of them —a spot-up 3-pointer from the side of the arc— gave third-seeded Texas Tech (30-6) a six-point lead, its biggest of the night, with 1:50.
Six might not seem like much. But then again, not every defense is like the one coach Chris Beard draws up, and demands, out of the transfers and second-choice players he started bringing to Lubbock when he arrived three seasons ago.
Anyone who has caught even a glimpse of this team’s nation-leading defense wouldn’t have been surprised. It was typical of the Red Raiders — in this case, an inch-by-inch takedown of the nation’s most prolific offense, punctuated by Owens’ major rejection of Rui Hachimura with 56 seconds left—one of Texas Tech’s seven blocked shots, to go with nine steals and 16 forced turnovers.
“It’s real. That defense is real,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “It impacted us tonight. They took a lot of balls tonight.”
Jarrett Culver, an NBA prospect who chose his hometown college over several other suitors, led the Red Raiders with 19 points. Matt Mooney, out of Wauconda, Illinois, and playing as a graduate transfer from South Dakota, had 17.
Texas Tech held the Bulldogs to 42 percent shooting, some 10 points below their average. This was only the fourth time Gonzaga (33-4) was held under 70 this season.
VIRGINIA 80, PURDUE 75, OT: Virginia, the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed a year ago, survived overtime and Carson Edwards’ staggering 3-point show to make it to the Final Four for the first time since 1984.
The top-seeded Cavaliers needed a last-ditch buzzer-beater to send the game in overtime, and then finally contained Edwards in the extra period to hang on for an 80-75 victory over Purdue in the South Region final.
The Cavaliers’ (33-3) balance and experience allowed them to overcome a brilliant performance by Edwards, whose 10 3-pointers were one shy of the NCAA Tournament record. Edwards finished with 42 points for third-seeded Purdue (26-10) and none of his teammates scored more than seven each.
De’Andre Hunter scored four points in overtime, including the go-ahead layup with 29 seconds remaining, while Kyle Guy and Kihei Clark each added two free throws as Virginia finally shook loose from Purdue.
Notes
Auburn forward Chuma Okeke will miss the remainder of the NCAA Tournament after tearing the ACL in his left knee late in the fifth-seeded Tigers’ regional semifinal victory over North Carolina. Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said Okeke will have surgery Tuesday.
- Fred Hoiberg, the former NBA player who coached Iowa State and the Chicago Bulls, was hired to coach a Nebraska team that had big hopes this season but finished with a 19-17 record and out of the NCAA Tournament yet again. The 46-year-old Hoiberg was born in Lincoln and maternal grandfather Jerry Bush was the Cornhuskers coach from 1954 to 1963.
- Joey Witthus scored 24 points and Northwest Missouri State capped an undefeated season with a 64-58 victory over Point Loma (Calif.) at Evansville, Ind., for its second NCAA Division II championship in three seasons.
