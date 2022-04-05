 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

NCAA: Jayhawks rally to fourth national title

  • 0

NEW ORLEANS — The Great Kansas Comeback, as it will forever be known in the history books, is about more than just one stifling, scintillating 20-minute stretch of Jayhawks basketball.

The championship KU captured Monday night traced its roots back to 2020, when the Jayhawks were a team that looked very much on track for the program's fourth national title.

Instead, it was KU's come-from-behind 72-69 victory over North Carolina on Monday that brought that fourth championship banner back to Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks insisted they'd share it with the 2020 team, too.

Bill Self h/s

Self

“It’s partially won for them,” said coach Bill Self, who has led Kansas to two of its four titles. “Because I always thought the 2020 team was better, more equipped to do well in the NCAA Tournament.”

Led by Devon Dotson and first-round NBA pick Udoka Azubuike, that 2020 team was, in fact, a team built for a championship. It was headed for a top seeding and the odds-on favorite to win it all.

People are also reading…

It was a team that never got its chance after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and wiped away the season.

David McCormack h/s

McCormack
Ochai Agbaji h/s

Agbaji

Most of the key players in Monday's title game — David McCormack (15 points), Ochai Agbaji (12), Christian Braun (12) and Jalen Wilson (15) — were on that team, too. The players who remained formed a poised, veteran group that came into the game with a mind-boggling 973 games of college experience.

If any group was built to not lose its composure when things turned bad, this group might have been it. But, boy, things sure looked bleak for the Jayhawks as the first half wound down.

Armando Bacot h/s

Bacot

Led by a dominating inside game by Armando Bacot and an 18-2 advantage in second-chance points, the Tar Heels ran off 16 straight points to take a 16-point lead. Kansas looked stuck in cement.

Self used the long halftime break to calm things down and breathe some fire into his players. He tweaked the defense, getting DaJuan Harris Jr. to apply more pressure early to UNC ballhandler R.J. Davis. Kansas clogged up passing lanes, forced the Tar Heels into rushed shots and boxed out.

That led to more running and more fast-break points (8) and turned a 16-point deficit into a six-point lead with 10 minutes left. When it was over, Kansas held on and completed the biggest comeback in title game history, surpassing Loyola Chicago's 15-point rally against Cincinnati in 1963.

Mitch Lightfoot h/s

Lightfoot

“With the group of guys as experienced as this and been around and know each other so well, it’s kind of hard to see us get rattled,” said Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, who is in his sixth year of college. “Coach had a great message for us, and he challenged us to be better and to have more pride.”

COVID-19 hurt Kansas last season, too. Some players fell ill right as tournament time approached. The Jayhawks went into Indianapolis as a No. 3 seed but left after only two games — the second of those a humbling 34-point blowout loss to USC.

They added Remy Martin, a transfer from Arizona State, but the rest of the group stayed the same. Martin turned into a key sixth man for the Jayhawks. On Monday, he found his shooting touch and scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half.

“They’ve always kept me going, and they always gave me confidence,” said Martin, who struggled with injuries early in the year. “And I couldn’t ask for a better group.”

The other guys, Self said, simply improved as the season went on.

Agbaji adds Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four to his All-America title. McCormack played toe to toe with North Carolina's double-double machine, Bacot. The Kansas big man backed in to make a bucket for a 70-69 lead with 1:22 left. On the ensuing possession, Bacot hurt his ankle. That opened it up for McCormack to seal the game with another close-range shot, this one over the less-sturdy Carolina defender, Brady Manek.

“Coach called the play and said we’re going to throw it inside and we have trust in you and faith in you to deliver and get us a basket,” McCormack said. “I just prevailed, I made the basket happen. I appreciate them for allowing me to have that opportunity.”

And Kansas appreciates him.

The victory won't completely erase trouble that could be brewing back in Lawrence. There's an NCAA investigation hovering over this program, and the potential for serious penalties did not make this Kansas run any easier.

But for now, time to celebrate.

This fourth national title will not have any single player's name stamped on it, the way the ‘88 championship belongs to Danny Manning and the Miracles or the way ’08 was a product of Mario Chalmers' late, game-tying 3.

This one, Self insisted, was more of a group effort.

Pretty big group, at that.

This group of Jayhawks wants to share it with Azubuike, who is in the NBA, and Dotson, who was on hand at the Superdome to watch Kansas pull out the win.

“To win when your team had to fight and come back the way they did and show that much grit makes this one off the charts,” Self said.

He was talking about Monday.

He could've been talking about the last three seasons as well.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Championship Game Final Scores

2022 - Kansas 72, North Carolina 69

2021 — Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70

2019 — Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77, OT

2018 — Villanova 79, Michigan 62

2017 — North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65

2016 — Villanova 77, North Carolina 74

2015 — Duke 68, Wisconsin 63

2014 — UConn 60, Kentucky 54

2013 — Louisville 82, Michigan 76

2012 — Kentucky 67, Kansas 59

2011 — UConn 53, Butler 41

2010 — Duke 61, Butler 59

2009 — North Carolina 89, Michigan State 72

2008 — Kansas 75, Memphis 68, OT

2007 — Florida 84, Ohio State 75

2006 — Florida 73, UCLA 57

2005 — North Carolina 75, Illinois 70

2004 — UConn 82, Georgia Tech 73

2003 — Syracuse 81, Kansas 78

2002 — Maryland 64, Indiana 52

2001 — Duke 82, Arizona 72

2000 — Michigan State 89, Florida 76

1999 — UConn 77, Duke 74

1998 — Kentucky 78, Utah 69

1997 — Arizona 84, Kentucky 79, OT

1996 — Kentucky 76, Syracuse 67

1995 — UCLA 89, Arkansas 78

1994 — Arkansas 76, Duke 72

1993 — North Carolina 77, Michigan 71

1992 — Duke 71, Michigan 51

1991 — Duke 72, Kansas 65

1990 — UNLV 103, Duke 73

1989 — Michigan 80, Seton Hall 79, OT

1988 — Kansas 83, Oklahoma 79

1987 — Indiana 74, Syracuse 73

1986 — Louisville 72, Duke 69

1985 — Villanova 66, Georgetown 64

1984 — Georgetown 84, Houston 75

1983 — N.C. State 54, Houston 52

1982 — North Carolina 63, Georgetown 62

1981 — Indiana 63, North Carolina 50

1980 — Louisville 59, UCLA 54

1979 — Michigan State 75, Indiana State 64

1978 — Kentucky 94, Duke 88

1977 — Marquette 67, North Carolina 59

1976 — Indiana 86, Michigan 68

1975 — UCLA 92, Kentucky 85

1974 — N.C. State 76, Marquette 64

1973 — UCLA 87, Memphis State 66

1972 — UCLA 81, Florida State 76

1971 — UCLA 68, Villanova 62

1970 — UCLA 80, Jacksonville 69

1969 — UCLA 92, Purdue 72

1968 — UCLA 78, North Carolina 55

1967 — UCLA 79, Dayton 64

1966 — Texas Western 72, Kentucky 65

1965 — UCLA 91, Michigan 80

1964 — UCLA 98, Duke 83

1963 — Loyola of Chicago 60, Cincinnati 58, OT

1962 — Cincinnati 71, Ohio State 59

1961 — Cincinnati 70, Ohio State 65, OT

1960 — Ohio State 75, California 55

1959 — California 71, West Virginia 70

1958 — Kentucky 84, Seattle 72

1957 — North Carolina 54, Kansas 53, 3OT

1956 — San Francisco 83, Iowa 71

1955 — San Francisco 77, La Salle 63

1954 — La Salle 92, Bradley 76

1953 — Indiana 69, Kansas 68

1952 — Kansas 80, St. John's 63

1951 — Kentucky 68, Kansas State 58

1950 — CCNY 71, Bradley 68

1949 — Kentucky 46, Oklahoma A&M 36

1948 — Kentucky 58, Baylor 42

1947 — Holy Cross 58, Oklahoma 47

1946 — Oklahoma A&M 43, North Carolina 40

1945 — Oklahoma A&M 49, NYU 45

1944 — Utah 42, Dartmouth 40, OT

1943 — Wyoming 46, Georgetown 34

1942 — Stanford 53, Dartmouth 38

1941 — Wisconsin 39, Washington State 34

1940 — Indiana 60, Kansas 42

1939 — Oregon 46, Ohio State 34

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News