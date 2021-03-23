NCAA: In terms of chaos, this year's Sweet 16 field is historic

By at least one measure, this is the most chaotic Sweet 16 field to date.

The seed numbers of the 16 remaining teams add up to 94, the highest total since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985. The previous record of 89 was set in 1986.

This year’s regional semifinals include 15th-seeded Oral Roberts, 12th-seeded Oregon State, 11th-seeded Syracuse, 11th-seeded UCLA and eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago.

Three No. 1 seeds did make it through — Gonzaga, Michigan and Baylor. It’s the sixth straight Sweet 16 appearance for Gonzaga and the fourth for Michigan, the nation’s longest two active streaks.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few could appreciate how difficult it was to emerge from these first two rounds unscathed.

“There are a lot of good teams out there,” Few said. “When you play them on the biggest stage, and it’s just one game, it’s not a seven-game series, anything can happen. And there’s a lot of great coaches out there. You give them enough time to game plan for stuff like this, they’re going to take away your strengths.”

Here are the other seasons with the highest seed totals in the Sweet 16:

1986 (Sum of Sweet 16 seeds: 89)