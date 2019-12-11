NCAA: 'Highly probable' Congress passes athlete comp rules

Since then, more than 20 other states have moved on similar legislation, with some states saying they would like new laws to be in place as soon as next year. That would make it almost impossible for the NCAA to operate with consistent rules for all its members.

A federal law would eliminate that potential problem, but the NCAA wants a say in what that looks like.

"If you had a completely unfettered sponsorship model like some state bills are anticipating, the nature of that can slide very quickly into an employee-employer relationship," Emmert said.

The NCAA has had a working group sorting through name, image and likeness compensation since summer. In November, the Board of Governors voted to allow college athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. Now that group is working on how to change NCAA rules. The board gave its sprawling membership a deadline to make legislative changes by 2021.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby is part of the NIL working group.

"This hasn't, frankly, been the most enjoyable NCAA service that I have been involved with," Bowlsby said. He said the timetable the NCAA has set is "doable."

Though ultimately what the NCAA is likely to be dictated by lawmakers.