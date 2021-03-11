NCAA: 'Controlled environment': NCAA plunges ahead with tourneys

Daily tests will continue throughout the tournament. Those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 will still be tested, Hainline said. Those who have tested positive previously are exempt from surveillance testing for 90 days after their positive test, which is in line with CDC guidance.

Hainline said testing not only provides valuable virus surveillance, it is a tone-setter for the event. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, individual behavior and adhering to protocols will ultimately determine success.

"I think it's taken to an entirely different level now that there just cannot be any lapse in terms of physical distancing and masking other than when you're on the court or when you're actively in practice and competition," Hainline said.

Logistically, the first week will be by far the most challenging. When the second round is completed on March 22, the field will be down to 16 teams and they will all be moved to one hotel. They will be able to stretch out at the convention center as meeting rooms will be expanded, but the vigilance will continue.

Off the court