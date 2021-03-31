NCAA: Big Ten becomes big flop by getting shut out of Final 4

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten spent most of this season talking about being the nation's best basketball conference.

It pointed to a league-record nine teams ranked one week in December and how its teams comprised nearly half of the top 10 many more weeks. It sent a conference-record nine teams into NCAA Tournament play, which was being contested entirely in Big Ten country.

Turns out, it was a big flop.

The conference that ruled the regular season was shut out of the Final Four, with the final blow coming Tuesday night when Michigan lost 51-49 to No. 11 seed UCLA in the South Region championship. The Wolverines (23-5) lost twice in three weeks at Lucas Oil Stadium and now head home without the Big Ten Tournament crown or the date in Saturday's national semifinals they wanted.

"Very disappointing for our guys." Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "It came down to one possession, that's how it goes sometimes. The game of basketball sometimes comes down to one or two possessions that can really help or hurt you and we came up short."

Howard has been here before.

Twice as a player he helped lead the Wolverines to national championship games, falling short in both.