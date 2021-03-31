NCAA: Big Ten becomes big flop by getting shut out of Final 4

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten spent most of this season talking about being the nation's best basketball conference.
It pointed to a league-record nine teams ranked one week in December and how its teams comprised nearly half of the top 10 many more weeks. It sent a conference-record nine teams into NCAA Tournament play, which was being contested entirely in Big Ten country.
Turns out, it was a big flop.
The conference that ruled the regular season was shut out of the Final Four, with the final blow coming Tuesday night when Michigan lost 51-49 to No. 11 seed UCLA in the South Region championship. The Wolverines (23-5) lost twice in three weeks at Lucas Oil Stadium and now head home without the Big Ten Tournament crown or the date in Saturday's national semifinals they wanted.
"Very disappointing for our guys." Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "It came down to one possession, that's how it goes sometimes. The game of basketball sometimes comes down to one or two possessions that can really help or hurt you and we came up short."
Howard has been here before.
Twice as a player he helped lead the Wolverines to national championship games, falling short in both.
A year ago, the Wolverines appeared poised to make a strong postseason run when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down both the conference and NCAA tournaments.
This time, Michigan and Illinois earned No. 1 seeds and appeared to have the makeup to stick around until the final weekend. Instead, eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago upset the Fighting Illini in the second round, and Michigan went down on a night it struggled offensively.
"When you don't make shots, it makes things a little more difficult," senior guard Eli Brooks said after scoring eight points on 3-of-8 shooting.
The Wolverines had plenty of chances to stay alive.
Franz Wagner missed a 3-pointer with 11.1 seconds to go, and Brooks couldn't score on the put-back. Mike Smith missed an open 3 and then, after the refs put 0.5 seconds back on the clock, Wagner missed an open 3 to seal the league's fate.
Michigan played better than most.
Some may argue the continual Top 25 matchups or challenging late-season schedules wore down the league's top teams. Others may contend the extra week inside the Indianapolis bubble for the Big Ten tourney was to blame.
None of it really matters, though.
The Big Ten finished 8-9 in the NCAA Tournament, with only Michigan reaching the Sweet 16. Second-seeded Ohio State and fourth-seeded Purdue didn't even make it out of the first round, and the Bruins managed to play their way from the First Four to the Final Four by eliminating both Michigan State and the Wolverines.
It's enough to make all that regular-season talk ring hollow.
"Right now this game is still very fresh," Howard said. "It's going to be tough to sleep tonight."
College notes
North Carolina announced Thursday that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships.
The decision comes two weeks after the 70-year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful run at Kansas. In all, Williams won 903 games in a career that included those three titles, all with the Tar Heels, in 2005, 2009 and 2017.
North Carolina scheduled a campus news conference for Thursday afternoon on the Smith Center court bearing his name.
The Tar Heels lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game, which was Williams' only first-round loss in 30 tournaments.
"It's been a difficult year, but everybody's had the problems with COVID that we've had," an emotional Williams said after the game. "It's been a hard year to push and pull, push and pull every other day to try to get something done. But how can you be any luckier than Roy Williams is coaching basketball?"
Williams spent 10 seasons at his alma mater as an assistant coach to late mentor Dean Smith before leaving to take over the Jayhawks program in 1988. He spent 15 seasons there, taking Kansas to four Final Fours and two national title games.
Williams time as an assistant included the Tar Heels' run to the 1982 NCAA championship for Smith's first title, a game that memorably featured a freshman named Michael Jordan making the go-ahead jumper late to beat Georgetown.
"Roy Williams is and always will be a Carolina basketball legend," Jordan said in a statement through his business manager. "His great success on the court is truly matched by the impact he had on the lives of the players he coached – including me. I'm proud of the way he carried on the tradition of Coach Smith's program, always putting his players first."
Williams passed on taking over at UNC in 2000 after the retirement of Bill Guthridge, but ultimately couldn't say no a second time and returned as coach in 2003 after the tumultuous Matt Doherty era that included an 8-20 season.
• DePaul hired longtime Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield as head coach, hoping he can restore a struggling program, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Stubblefield is the first major hire for DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy since he took the job in August after 12 years in Kentucky’s athletic department.
Stubblefield replaces Dave Leitao, who was fired six years into his second tenure last month.
Stubblefield spent the past 11 years on Dana Altman's staff at Oregon and was promoted to associate head coach prior to this past season. Oregon made seven NCAA Tournaments in that span, with a Final Four appearance in 2017 and a Sweet 16 run this year.