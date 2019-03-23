Trae Young scored 32 points, including a last-second, go-ahead floater, to give the Atlanta Hawks a 129-127 win over Philadelphia on Saturday night at Atlanta, ending the 76ers' six-game winning streak.
With 3.5 seconds remaining, Young took the inbound pass from Kevin Huerter and dribbled past Jimmy Butler before sinking the short, soft jumper for the lead with 0.1 seconds remaining.
Butler missed a long attempt as the final buzzer sounded.
Taurean Prince had 23 points for Atlanta. Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Butler had 25 points for Philadelphia.
HORNETS 124, CELTICS 117: At Charlotte, N.C., Kemba Walker scored 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter as Charlotte rallied to win.
HEAT 113, WIZARDS 108: At Washington, Dwyane Wade scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, helping Miami remain alone in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
JAZZ 114, BULLS 83: At Chicago, Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Utah rolled to one of their most lopsided wins of the season.
TIMBERWOLVES 112, GRIZZLIES 99: At Memphis, Tenn., Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 23 rebounds as Minnesota ended a five-game slide.
MAVERICKS 126, WARRIORS 91: At Oakland, Calif., Luka Doncic had a triple-double, Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-best 21 points in a rare start and Dallas capitalized on Stephen Curry's absence.
