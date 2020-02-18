NBA: Winners and losers from All-Star Game weekend

Common's coup de gras, however, was his effort to rhyme his player introductions. They didn't all work. "Clinic" doesn't really go with Kawhi Leonard" and "refusal" is a stretch for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But he gets points for trying.

Winner: Fred Hampton.

The Black Panther leader shot to death by Chicago police 50 years ago got name-checked in Common's ode to the city, an acknowledgment that not everything here has been as peachy-keen as it was so often portrayed over All-Star Weekend. Of course, if you don't know the history, the reference might not have registered. Google it.

Loser: Isaiah Thomas.

While Zeke was celebrated for his Chicago roots despite some Bulls fans still harboring resentment of his years with the "Bad Boys" Pistons teams, he also showed that introducing players on All-Star Saturday is not as easy as it Common made it look — even without rhymes.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Thomas said whoever was going to face Chicago-born Patrick Beverley in the Skills Challenge was in trouble. The problem: Thomas' intro partner, Kristen Ledlow, had yet to introduce either Beverley or his opponent.