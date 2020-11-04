NBA will likely start Dec. 22

Don’t expect this vote to be close or contested.
Team reps for the NBA players union will vote Thursday or Friday on a 72-game schedule that begins Dec. 22, according to reports and Lakers forward Jared Dudley. Despite the quick turnaround after last month’s NBA Finals, the expectation is the players will approve the NBA’s proposal because it salvages revenue.
Assuming it’s approved, free agency would begin soon after the Nov. 18 draft followed by training camp on Dec. 1. The schedule is compact but travel is reduced. The proposal also includes a play-in tournament for the No. 7 to No. 10 seeds in each conference, which gets more teams involved in the playoff race and could be adopted by the league in future seasons.
There’s a preference among several players to move the start date to MLK Day on Jan. 17, which would either require a shorter regular season or an extension of the playoffs into the end of August. However, the NBA estimates that a December start could generate substantially more revenue from the TV partners because it gives them the lucrative Christmas slate of games and avoids any overlap with the Summer Olympics.
Baseball
- Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove and right fielder Mookie Betts snared his fifth in a row on Tuesday, his first with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after four with Boston.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won his eighth Gold Glove — and fourth straight — in his final major league season.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo earned the honor for the third straight year in the pandemic-shortened season and fourth time overall. He was joined for the first time by Cubs shortstop Javier Báez.
Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart won for the second time and first since 2017. St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong won for the second year in a row, six days after the Cardinals allowed him to become a free agent rather than exercise his $12.5 million option for 2021.
St. Louis left fielder Tyler O’Neill, Atlanta pitcher Max Fried and San Diego center fielder Trent Grisham were first-time winners in the National League.
Gordon and Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez were the only players to repeat in the AL. They were joined by seven first-time winners, including Indians second baseman César Hernández. The others were Seattle first baseman Evan White and shortstop J.P. Crawford, Texas third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa and right fielder Joey Gallo, Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Griffin Canning.
