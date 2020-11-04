NBA will likely start Dec. 22

Don’t expect this vote to be close or contested.

Team reps for the NBA players union will vote Thursday or Friday on a 72-game schedule that begins Dec. 22, according to reports and Lakers forward Jared Dudley. Despite the quick turnaround after last month’s NBA Finals, the expectation is the players will approve the NBA’s proposal because it salvages revenue.

Assuming it’s approved, free agency would begin soon after the Nov. 18 draft followed by training camp on Dec. 1. The schedule is compact but travel is reduced. The proposal also includes a play-in tournament for the No. 7 to No. 10 seeds in each conference, which gets more teams involved in the playoff race and could be adopted by the league in future seasons.

There’s a preference among several players to move the start date to MLK Day on Jan. 17, which would either require a shorter regular season or an extension of the playoffs into the end of August. However, the NBA estimates that a December start could generate substantially more revenue from the TV partners because it gives them the lucrative Christmas slate of games and avoids any overlap with the Summer Olympics.

