Stephen Curry scored 22 of his 36 points in the third quarter and Klay Thompson pitched in with 28 points, giving the Golden State Warriors more than enough production to beat the fading Minnesota Timberwolves 117-107 on Tuesday at Minneapolis and regain first place in the Western Conference. Jonas Jerebko added 18 points, Kevin Durant scored 17 points and Draymond Green had 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Warriors (48-22), who bounced back from a loss at San Antonio on Monday and moved a half-game ahead of Denver (47-22) in the race for the top seed. The Nuggets were idle.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 21 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins totaled 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Josh Okogie had 19 points for the Timberwolves, who played again without the injured Jeff Teague, Derrick Rose, Robert Covington and Luol Deng, and lost their fourth straight game.
76ERS 118, HORNETS 114: At Charlotte, N.C., Ben Simmons scored 28 points, JJ Redick had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and Philadelphia held on for its fifth straight victory. Jimmy Butler added 23 points and nine assists, and Tobias Harris chipped in with 22 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers (46-25), who remained in third place in the Eastern Conference standings.
ROCKETS 121, HAWKS 105: At Atlanta, James Harden had 31 points and 10 assists, Clint Capela added 26 points and 11 rebounds and Houston won its third straight.
The Rockets have won 12 of 13 and have 10 wins in their last 13 road games. Harden, the league’s scoring leader, is trying to become the first player since Michael Jordan in 1988-89 to average at least 30 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals.
The Hawks were led by Trae Young’s 21 points and 12 assists and John Collins’ 20 points 10 rebounds.
