NBA coaches likely will be challenging one call per game next season.
The league told teams Friday that, pending expected approval by the board of governors on July 9, coaches may challenge a personal foul charged to their team, a called out-of-bounds violation, a goaltending violation or a basket-interference violation. No other call may be challenged.
“We anticipate this rule will be in effect in the NBA next season as a one-year pilot program,” NBA Basketball Operations President Byron Spruell told teams in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. ESPN first reported the memo’s contents.
The NBA already has a call-challenge program in place in the G League and tinkered with it during summer league last year. It will be used during all three summer leagues this season — the four-team league in Sacramento and Salt Lake City that open Monday, and the one in Las Vegas that opens July 5.
Unlike the NFL version of a challenge, there’s no flag to be used and teams will not retain them even if successful. A team will have to call timeout and the coach “must immediately signal for a challenge by twirling his/her index finger toward the referees,” the memo said.
A challenge must come immediately after the play and challenges of out-of-bounds calls, goaltending or basket interference will not be permitted in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or the last two minutes of overtime.
- A person with knowledge of the details says the Brooklyn Nets have extended a qualifying offer to D’Angelo Russell, making the point guard a restricted free agent.
The decision allows the Nets to match any offer Russell receives from another team.
The Athletic first reported the qualifying offer. Without it, Russell would have become an unrestricted free agent Sunday.
Russell was an All-Star for the first time after leading the Nets to a 42-40 record and averaging 21.1 points.
But his return is far from certain, with the Nets able to afford two top free agents and considered one of the favorites to land Kyrie Irving, who plays Russell’s position.
- The Charlotte Hornets have offered less than $170 million to resign Kemba Walker, meaning that there’s a strong chance the All-NBA point guard agrees to terms with another NBA team when free agency opens Sunday night.
A Charlotte Observer source confirmed that the Hornets aren’t comfortable paying $170 or more over five years — far less than they’re allowed under NBA rules — over concern they would end up paying the league’s luxury tax. Unless that changes, it looks likely the Hornets will lose Walker with no compensation.
When Walker was named All-NBA after this season, he qualified to be paid as much as $221 million over five years. The most any other team can pay him is $140 million over four years. The extra year and larger raises the Hornets can offer are intended to give a free agent’s prior team significant advantages in keeping him.
- Kara Lawson was hired by the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach.
While Lawson hasn’t coached in college or the pros, she has served as an adviser for USA Basketball’s 3-on-3 teams over the past few years. She’s also been a commentator for ESPN for the NBA and college basketball as well as being a TV analyst for the Washington Wizards over the past few seasons.
Football
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
The NFL said Friday he can participate in preseason practices and games.
Neary is eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 30, a day after the Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The league did not elaborate on the violation. Last September, Neary was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and damaging property.
