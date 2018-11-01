Russell Westbrook had 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 19-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-107 on Thursday night at Charlotte
Alex Abrines had 25 points on five 3-pointers for the Thunder, who won their third straight.
Malik Monk and Kemba Walker each had 21 points to lead the Hornets, who shot 11 of 41 from 3-point range.
The Thunder made a concerted effort to slow down Walker, who came in averaging 30 points per game. Walker failed to make a field goal before the break and had just three points, although the Hornets still led 48-44 at halftime.
76ERS 122, CLIPPERS 113: At Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 41 points and 13 rebounds to help Philadelphia win.
It was Embiid's sixth game already this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.
Ben Simmons added 14 points and 11 assists, bouncing back nicely from one of his worst games as a pro. Markelle Fultz provided a spark late in the third quarter and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists while helping Philadelphia improve to 5-0 at home.
Lou Williams scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Danilo Gallinari had 25. Tobias Harris finished with 24 points.
KINGS 146, HAWKS 115: At Atlanta, De'Aaron Fox set career highs with 31 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and Sacramento won its fifth straight.
Buddy Hield scored 27 points and Nemanja Bjelica had 19 for the Kings (6-3), whose winning streak includes four straight against Eastern Conference teams, including the last three on the road.
NUGGETS 110, CAVALIERS 91: At Cleveland, Juancho Hernangomez scored 23 points, Paul Millsap added 16 and Denver rolled past Cleveland.
The Nuggets won their third straight to improve to 7-1. On Wednesday night in Chicago, they beat the Bulls 108-107 in overtime on Millsap's put-back with 0.1 seconds left.
Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland with 17 points, and Cedi Osman added 13. Collin Sexton, the No. 8 overall pick, had 12 points. The Cavaliers dropped to 1-7. They have split two games under "acting" coach Larry Drew.
