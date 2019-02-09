Paul George scored 45 points, Russell Westbrook matched the NBA record with his ninth straight triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 117-112 on Saturday night at Houston.
Westbrook had 21 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds to match the record streak set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.
James Harden led the Rockets with 42 points, reaching 30 points for the 29th straight game — two shy of Chamberlain for the second-longest streak in NBA history.
CLIPPERS 132, CELTICS 112: At Boston, Montrezl Harrell forced two turnovers in the final two minutes and Patrick Beverly hit a pair of 3-pointers in front of the Boston bench for Los Angeles.
Harrell scored 21 points, Danilo Gallinari had 19 points and 10 rebounds and trade deadline acquisition Landry Shamet scored 17 points. Gordon Hayward scored 19 points and Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier had 16 apiece for Boston.
RAPTORS 104, KNICKS 99: At New York, Marc Gasol had seven points and six rebounds in his Toronto debut and New York lost its 16th straight. Kyle Lowry scored 22 points, and Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors.
HORNETS 129, HAWKS 120: At Atlanta, Kemba Walker hit nine 3-pointers and scored 37 points, Marvin Williams added 27 points and Charlotte snapped a two-game skid. Jeremy Lamb had 24 points to help the Hornets win for the eighth time in their last 13 games.
JAZZ 125, SPURS 105: At Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Utah. Royce O’Neale tied his season high with 17 points and made all four of his 3-point attempts, and Ricky Rubio had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists to help the Jazz win for the third time in four games.
PACERS 105, CAVALIERS 90: At Indianapolis, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Indiana earned its fifth straight victory. Darren Collison added 18 points, Myles Turner had 14 points and eight rebounds and Domantas Sabonis added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
WIZARDS 134, BULLS 125: At Chicago, Bradley Beal scored 31 points to help Washington beat Chicago in the first meeting between the teams since they swapped three forwards in a multiplayer trade.
The Wizards got Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis and a protected 2023 second-round pick from the Bulls on Wednesday for Otto Porter Jr. Parker scored 20 points and Portis had 10 points and 12 rebounds against their former team, helping Washington to a 64-38 advantage in bench points.
GRIZZLIES 99, PELICANS 90: At Memphis, Tenn., Joakim Noah had season highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead new-look Memphis.
Justin Holiday had 15 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points, 10 of them in the fourth. C.J. Miles, playing his first game for Memphis added 13 points to help the Grizzlies win for the third time in four games.
