NBA: This season, teams will see same refs more often WEDS

There are nine people who have been on the court to start four different games at Staples Center so far this season.

Only eight of them are players.

The other is referee Scott Foster.

There might be no better way to explain how and why the NBA has changed the travel rules for officials this year than Foster’s work schedule to this point. He was scheduled to work a game in Houston on Dec. 23, only to see the matchup called off when the Rockets didn’t have enough people available to play in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus.

From there, Foster flew to Los Angeles. He worked four games in six days, and never left L.A. in that span.

That simply would have never happened in past years, when the policy typically was that officials would go at least 13 days between working games in the same city and six days between seeing the same team after reffing one of its games. Those rules will almost certainly come back when the world returns to normal, but for now, in the interest of safety — and common sense — teams are seeing referees more often than usual.