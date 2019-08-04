LOS ANGELES — Considering that the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers had big-time acquisitions over the summer, it didn’t come as a surprise that the teams will meet in the marquee Christmas game at Staples Center, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Once the Lakers traded for star forward Anthony Davis and paired him with superstar LeBron James, and the Clippers got the biggest free agent on the market in Kawhi Leonard and they traded for Paul George, it seemed fitting that the two teams be among those to represent the NBA on Christmas.
Other matchups for Dec. 25 reportedly are New Orleans-Denver, Boston-Toronto, Milwaukee-Philadelphia and Houston-Golden State. The schedule hasn’t been announced.
This could be James’ 12th consecutive time playing on Christmas and his 14th over his 17-year career, leaving him two shy of Kobe Bryant, who has the record of 16.
The Lakers have played 45 times on Christmas, owning a 23-22 record. The Clippers have played 14 times on Christmas, with a 6-8 mark.
