PRESEASON

Thursday's results

Indiana 110, Houston 100

L.A. Lakers 128, Sacramento 123 

Friday's results

Philadelphia 120, Dallas 114

Orlando 119, Flamengo Flamengo 82

Toronto 120, Melbourne United 82

Washington 121, Miami 114

New York 106, New Orleans 100

Atlanta at Memphis, late

Oklahoma City at Minnesota,late

Detroit at San Antonio, late

Adelaide 36ers at Utah, late

Perth Wildcats at Denver, late

Portland at Phoenix, late

Sacramento vs. Golden State at Seattle, Wash., late

Saturday's games

Boston at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers at Anaheim, Calif., 9 p.m.<

