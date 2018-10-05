PRESEASON
Thursday's results
Indiana 110, Houston 100
L.A. Lakers 128, Sacramento 123
Friday's results
Philadelphia 120, Dallas 114
Orlando 119, Flamengo Flamengo 82
Toronto 120, Melbourne United 82
Washington 121, Miami 114
New York 106, New Orleans 100
Atlanta at Memphis, late
Oklahoma City at Minnesota,late
Detroit at San Antonio, late
Adelaide 36ers at Utah, late
Perth Wildcats at Denver, late
Portland at Phoenix, late
Sacramento vs. Golden State at Seattle, Wash., late
Saturday's games
Boston at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers at Anaheim, Calif., 9 p.m.<
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.