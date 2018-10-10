PRESEASON

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 113, Atlanta 94

Houston 108, San Antonio 93

Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 107

Utah 123, Portland 112

Monday's Games

Dallas 115, Philadelphia 112

Brooklyn 110, Detroit 108, OT

Charlotte 110, Chicago 104

Indiana 111, Cleveland 102

Miami 90, Orlando 89

Washington 110, New York 98

Sacramento 132, Maccabi Haifa 100

Phoenix 117, Golden State 109

Tuesday's Games

Houston 128, Shanghai Sharks 86

Oklahoma City 119, Milwaukee 115, OT

Denver at L.A. Clippers, late.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 102, Memphis 86

Toronto 118, Brooklyn 91

Washington 102, Detroit 97

Atlanta 130, San Antonio 127

Miami 140, New Orleans 128

Chicago 104, Indiana 89

Phoenix at Portland, late.

Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, Nev., late.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

