PRESEASON

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 113, Atlanta 94

Houston 108, San Antonio 93

Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 107

Utah 123, Portland 112

Monday's Games

Dallas 115, Philadelphia 112

Brooklyn 110, Detroit 108, OT

Charlotte 110, Chicago 104

Indiana 111, Cleveland 102

Miami 90, Orlando 89

Washington 110, New York 98

Sacramento 132, Maccabi Haifa 100

Phoenix 117, Golden State 109

Tuesday's Games

Houston 128, Shanghai Sharks 86

Oklahoma City 119, Milwaukee 115, OT

Denver at L.A. Clippers, late.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.

