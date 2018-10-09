PRESEASON
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 113, Atlanta 94
Houston 108, San Antonio 93
Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 107
Utah 123, Portland 112
Monday's Games
Dallas 115, Philadelphia 112
Brooklyn 110, Detroit 108, OT
Charlotte 110, Chicago 104
Indiana 111, Cleveland 102
Miami 90, Orlando 89
Washington 110, New York 98
Sacramento 132, Maccabi Haifa 100
Phoenix 117, Golden State 109
Tuesday's Games
Houston 128, Shanghai Sharks 86
Oklahoma City 119, Milwaukee 115, OT
Denver at L.A. Clippers, late.
Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.
