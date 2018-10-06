PRESEASON

Thursday's results

Indiana 110, Houston 100

L.A. Lakers 128, Sacramento 123 

Friday's results

Philadelphia 120, Dallas 114

Orlando 119, Flamengo Flamengo 82

Toronto 120, Melbourne United 82

Washington 121, Miami 114

New York 106, New Orleans 100

Memphis 120, Atlanta 110

Oklahoma City 113, Minnesota 101

San Antonio 117, Detroit 93

Denver 96, Perth Wildcats 88

Utah 129, Adelaide 36ers 99

Portland 115, Phoenix 93

Golden State 122, Sacramento 94

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 113, Boston 102

Indiana at Memphis, late.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, late.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, Okla., 2 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 8 p.m.

