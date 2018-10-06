PRESEASON
Thursday's results
Indiana 110, Houston 100
L.A. Lakers 128, Sacramento 123
Friday's results
Philadelphia 120, Dallas 114
Orlando 119, Flamengo Flamengo 82
Toronto 120, Melbourne United 82
Washington 121, Miami 114
New York 106, New Orleans 100
Memphis 120, Atlanta 110
Oklahoma City 113, Minnesota 101
San Antonio 117, Detroit 93
Denver 96, Perth Wildcats 88
Utah 129, Adelaide 36ers 99
Portland 115, Phoenix 93
Golden State 122, Sacramento 94
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 113, Boston 102
Indiana at Memphis, late.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, late.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, Okla., 2 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 8 p.m.
