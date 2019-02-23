Eric Gordon scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, Chris Paul converted two free throws with 1:08 left on the way to 23, and the Houston Rockets outplayed the Golden State Warriors without ill NBA scoring leader James Harden for a 118-112 victory Saturday night at Oakland.
Stephen Curry’s 3 with 1:57 to play pulled the Warriors to 114-108 then his two free throws at 1:26 made it a four-point game before Houston came through at the line.
Kevin Durant scored 29 points and Curry added 25 with five 3s, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Warriors had their five-game home winning streak snapped in a matchup of West powers who met in the 2018 Western Conference finals won in seven games by Golden State.
PELICANS 128, LAKERS 115: At New Orleans, Jrue Holiday hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points while Anthony Davis watched from the bench for New Orleans.
LeBron James had 27 points and 12 assists, and Brandon Ingram scored 29 points for Los Angeles.
TRAIL BLAZERS 130, 76ERS 115: At Philadelphia, Jusuf Nurkic scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Damian Lillard had 17 points for Portland. Ben Simmons had 29 points and 10 assists and Tobias Harris scored 20 for the Sixers.
KINGS 119, THUNDER 116: At Oklahoma City, Buddy Hield scored 34 points for Sacramento, while De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley each added 19 points. Russell Westbrook scored 41 points for the Thunder.
BULLS 126, CELTICS 116: At Chicago, Zach LaVine scored a career-high 42 points, and Lauri Markkanen finished with a personal-best 35 points and 15 rebounds.
Kyrie Irving led Boston with 37 points and 10 assists. Al Horford scored 19, but the Celtics lost for the fourth time in six games.
NETS 117, HORNETS 115: At Charlotte, D’Angelo Russell tied a career high with 40 points and made some huge shots down the stretch for Brooklyn.
PISTONS 119, HEAT 96: At Miami, Ish Smith scored 22 points off the bench, Langston Galloway added 15 points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter and Detroit moved into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
PACERS 119, WIZARDS 112: At Washington, Thaddeus Young scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 and streaking Indiana held off struggling Washington. Bradley Beal scored 35 points for the Wizards, a night after posting a season-high 46 at Charlotte.
CAVALIERS 112, GRIZZLIES 107: At Cleveland, Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points, Cedi Osman hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter for Cleveland.
HAWKS 120, SUNS 112: At Atlanta, Trae Young and Kent Bazemore each scored 23 points, Taurean Prince added 21 and Atlanta extended Phoenix’s franchise-worst losing streak to 17 games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.