Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 37 points, Pascal Siakam added a career-high 26 and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 51-point performance from Kevin Durant to beat the Golden State Warriors 131-128 in overtime on Thursday night at Toronto, extending their winning streak to seven.
Kyle Lowry had 10 points and 12 assists, Serge Ibaka scored 20 points and Danny Green had 13 as the Raptors snapped an eight-game losing streak against Golden State and won a contest billed as a potential NBA Finals preview.
Toronto improved its league-leading record to 19-4.
Durant scored 40 or more in three straight for the first time, finishing with his highest total of the season. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists.
Klay Thompson scored 23 points and Jonas Jerebko had 16 of his 20 in the fourth quarter and overtime, but Golden State lost to Toronto for the first time since March 2014.
Notes
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wants girls of all ages to have the same access to his basketball shoes that young boys do.
Nine-year-old Riley Morrison of Napa, California, wrote to Curry to tell him she couldn’t buy his Curry 5 shoes because they weren’t available in her size on the girls section of the Under Armour website. They were available for boys.
The two-time MVP and five-time All-Star replied with an apology, saying he’s been working with Under Armour to remedy the situation. Curry also promised to send Morrison two pairs of shoes, including the new Curry 6 model, and invited her to the Warriors home game next March 8, International Women’s Day.
- Willie Naulls, the former UCLA star who was a four-time All-Star with the New York Knicks and won three NBA championships with the Boston Celtics, died. He was 84.
Naulls died on Thanksgiving at his home in Laguna Niguel, south of Los Angeles, UCLA said. The cause was respiratory failure resulting from Churg-Strauss syndrome, a rare condition that can restrict blood flow to vital organs and tissues.
After playing for UCLA from 1954-56, Naulls was selected with the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft by the St. Louis Hawks. But he spent just 19 games with the Hawks, calling it a “culture shock” to see the segregation that existed in St. Louis, the likes of which he hadn’t seen since he was eight before moving from Dallas to Los Angeles. He was then traded to the Knicks.
