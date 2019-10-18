Preseason

Thursday's results

Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96

Miami 107, Orlando 98

Chicago 111, Atlanta 93

Denver 110, Portland 104

Dallas 102, L.A. Clippers 87

Friday's results

Washington at Philadelphia, late.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., late.

Houston at Miami, late.

New Orleans at New York, late.

Memphis at San Antonio, late.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, late.

