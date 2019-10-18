Preseason
Thursday's results
Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96
Miami 107, Orlando 98
Chicago 111, Atlanta 93
Denver 110, Portland 104
Dallas 102, L.A. Clippers 87
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Friday's results
Washington at Philadelphia, late.
Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., late.
Houston at Miami, late.
New Orleans at New York, late.
Memphis at San Antonio, late.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, late.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.