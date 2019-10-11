Preseason
Thursday's results
Houston 118, Toronto 111
Brooklyn 114, L.A. Lakers 111
Oklahoma City 110, New Zealand Breakers 84
Portland 104, Maccabi Haifa 68
Sacramento 105, Phoenix 88
Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 91
Golden State 143, Minnesota 123
Friday's results
Milwaukee at Dallas, late.
Boston at Orlando, late.
Chicago at Indiana, late.
Cleveland at Detroit, late.
Philadelphia vs. Charlotte, late.
Washington at New York, late.
Utah at New Orleans, late.
Saturday's games
L.A. Lakers vs. Brooklyn at Shenzen, China, 6:30 a.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
Cleveland at Boston, 2 p.m.
Melbourne United at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
