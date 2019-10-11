Preseason

Thursday's results

Houston 118, Toronto 111

Brooklyn 114, L.A. Lakers 111

Oklahoma City 110, New Zealand Breakers 84

Portland 104, Maccabi Haifa 68

Sacramento 105, Phoenix 88

Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 91

Golden State 143, Minnesota 123

Friday's results

Milwaukee at Dallas, late.

Boston at Orlando, late.

Chicago at Indiana, late.

Cleveland at Detroit, late.

Philadelphia vs. Charlotte, late.

Washington at New York, late.

Utah at New Orleans, late.

Saturday's games

L.A. Lakers vs. Brooklyn at Shenzen, China, 6:30 a.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Cleveland at Boston, 2 p.m.

Melbourne United at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

