Preseason

Wednesday's results

Detroit 116, Charlotte 110

Atlanta 100, New York 96

Memphis 124, Oklahoma City 119

San Antonio 128, Houston 114

Portland 126, Utah 118

Sacramento 124, Melbourne United 110

L.A. Lakers 126, Golden State 93

Thursday's games

Minnesota at Milwaukee, late.

Miami at Orlando, late.

Atlanta at Chicago, late.

Portland at Denver, late.

Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, late.

Friday's games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 7 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

