Preseason
Friday's results
Milwaukee 118, Dallas 111
Boston 100, Orlando 75
Detroit 109, Cleveland 105
Indiana 105, Chicago 87
Philadelphia 100, Charlotte 87
Washington 115, New York 99
New Orleans 128, Utah 127
Saturday's results
Brooklyn 91, L.A. Lakers 77
Phoenix at Portland, late.
Sunday's games
Cleveland at Boston, 2 p.m.
Melbourne United at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
