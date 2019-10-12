Preseason

Friday's results

Milwaukee 118, Dallas 111

Boston 100, Orlando 75

Detroit 109, Cleveland 105

Indiana 105, Chicago 87

Philadelphia 100, Charlotte 87

Washington 115, New York 99

New Orleans 128, Utah 127

Saturday's results

Brooklyn 91, L.A. Lakers 77

Phoenix at Portland, late.

Sunday's games

Cleveland at Boston, 2 p.m.

Melbourne United at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

