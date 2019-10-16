Preseason

Tuesday's results

Boston 118, Cleveland 95

Minnesota 119, Indiana 111

Philadelphia 106, Detroit 86

Wednesday's results

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Melbourne United at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 7 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

