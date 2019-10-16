Preseason
Tuesday's results
Boston 118, Cleveland 95
Minnesota 119, Indiana 111
Philadelphia 106, Detroit 86
Wednesday's results
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.
Melbourne United at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 7 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
