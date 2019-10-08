Preseason
Monday's results
Milwaukee 122, Chicago 112
Cleveland 120, Buenas Aires San Lorenzo 89
New York 104, Washington 99
Orlando 115, Detroit 91
New Orleans 133, Atlanta 109
Tuesday's results
Toronto 134, Houston 129
Guangzhou Long-Lions at Philadelphia, late.
San Antonio at Miami, late.
Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, late.
New Zealand Breakers at Memphis, late.
Minnesota at Phoenix, late.
Denver vs. Portland, late.
Wednesday's games
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.
