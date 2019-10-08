Preseason

Monday's results

Milwaukee 122, Chicago 112

Cleveland 120, Buenas Aires San Lorenzo 89

New York 104, Washington 99

Orlando 115, Detroit 91

New Orleans 133, Atlanta 109

Tuesday's results

Toronto 134, Houston 129

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Philadelphia, late.

San Antonio at Miami, late.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, late.

New Zealand Breakers at Memphis, late.

Minnesota at Phoenix, late.

Denver vs. Portland, late.

Wednesday's games

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments