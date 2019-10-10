Preseason
Wednesday's results
Milwaukee 133, Utah 99
Detroit 124, Dallas 117
Washington 137, Guangzhou Long-Lions 98
Miami 108, Charlotte 94
Orlando 97, Atlanta 88
New Orleans 127, Chicago 125
Thursday's results
Houston 118, Toronto 111
Brooklyn 114, L.A. Lakers 111
New Zealand Breakers at Oklahoma City, late.
Maccabi Haifa at Portland, late.
Phoenix at Sacramento, late.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, late.
Minnesota at Golden State, late.
Friday's games
Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
L.A. Lakers vs. Brooklyn, at Shenzhen, China, 6:30 a.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
Cleveland at Boston, 2 p.m.
Melbourne United at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
