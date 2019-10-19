Preseason

 

Friday's results

Washington 112, Philadelphia 93

Toronto 123, Brooklyn 107

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Houston 144, Miami 133

New Orleans 117, New York 116

San Antonio 104, Memphis 91

Golden State 124, Los Angeles. Lakers 103

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments