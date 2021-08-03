NBA: Portis returning to Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal with Bobby Portis, according to several media reports.
Portis, who tweeted he was returning to the defending champions, became a cult hero in Milwaukee this season, averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1% from 3-point range in 66 games for the NBA champion Bucks.
And after playing little to no role in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Brooklyn Nets, Portis played well against both the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals and against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals in helping Milwaukee win its first championship in a half-century.
After the Bucks clinched the title at home in Game 6 last month, Portis talked about the importance of finding a home in Milwaukee and how happy he was that he’d done so.
“I knew it was the right place when I made the decision,” Portis said then of signing with Milwaukee. “I knew it was right with my agent. Fun fact, like fun little quick story. During free agency — actually before free agency, the Knicks turned down my team option and they wanted to sign me to another deal and it was pretty nice money. But I wasn’t really worried about the money. You know, sometimes money isn’t everything. It’s about happiness. That’s one thing God taught me as a rookie: Happiness is what it is. I found happiness here. When I first got here, I felt welcome and I felt loved. The guys made me at home and the coaches made me comfortable.
“It was a nice place, easy system for me to fit in. I get to be myself every day, just be energetic. Guys on my team, they are kind of quiet guys. There’s not many guys like me that are outgoing and really bring what I bring to the table with energy and things like that.
“I just thought it was a match made in heaven. I’m a guy that, whether I’m making shots or missing shots, I go out there and give 110 percent to the team. I put my body on the line every day, sacrifice. Being around these guys taught me a lot. I’ve learned how to win again. I haven’t won in a long time, but it sure feels good now.”
The Bucks will now pivot to other business this offseason as they go about defending their title. They also agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent forward Semi Ojeleye on Monday, Ojeleye’s agent, Sean Kennedy of Excel Basketball, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Other NBA teams were busy Monday, the first day of the league’s free agency period.
Kyle Lowry is headed to the Miami Heat, Lonzo Ball is on his way to the Chicago Bulls, while Phoenix’s Chris Paul and Utah’s Mike Conley landed lucrative deals to remain with their current teams.
Paul agreed to a contract to remain with the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns, another person with knowledge of that deal said. It would be worth nearly $120 million if all four years are completed and would push Paul’s career earnings past the $400 million mark. He turned down a $44.2 million option for this coming season to negotiate a longer deal, and after the success the Suns had this season in their run to the NBA Finals it seemed doubtful that he would look to play elsewhere.
Miami made the biggest early splash, not just landing Lowry but agreeing to terms with 3-point specialist Duncan Robinson on a deal that would be worth nearly $90 million if all five years are completed. Robinson, a person with knowledge of the deal said, agreed to a contract where four years are guaranteed and the fifth is only so partially.
The Heat also lured P.J. Tucker away from NBA champion Milwaukee; Tucker will make around $7 million this season in Miami and holds an option to remain there in 2022-23.
And Miami isn’t done: Not only is this the summer where Bam Adebayo’s five-year, $163 million contract agreed to last fall kicks in, but the Heat plan to finalize an extension that would be worth an average of roughly $45 million annually with Jimmy Butler later this week. Butler and the Heat cannot begin those talks until Friday at the earliest by league rule.
Ball will be acquired by the Bulls from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal worth $85 million, Klutch Sports announced. The deal, according to ESPN, also included sending Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple from Chicago to the Pelicans. Ball isn’t the only guard heading to Chicago; Alex Caruso is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers for the Bulls on a four-year deal worth a reported $37 million.
On Tuesday, the Bulls reportedly agreed to sign free-agent wing DeMar DeRozan to a three-year, $85 million contract. To complete the deal, the Bulls will send Thad Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick and a future second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in a sign-and-trade move, according to multiple reports.
DeRozan averaged 21.6 points and 6.9 assists in 2020-21 and has averaged at least 20 points per game the last eight seasons.
Some other deals struck Monday and confirmed to AP:
- Toronto agreed to keep Gary Trent Jr., who impressed in his time with the Raptors following a midseason trade, on a three-year deal worth $54 million.
- The Denver Nuggets reached two-year agreements to keep guard Will Barton and forward JaMychal Green. Barton’s deal is for $32 million and Green’s for $17 million.
- The Dallas Mavericks agreed to a four-year, $74 million deal to retain Tim Hardaway Jr.
- The Indiana Pacers agreed to a four-year deal to keep point guard T.J. McConnell, with ESPN reporting that deal would be worth roughly $9 million annually.
- Cleveland is keeping center Jarrett Allen on a five-year, $100 million deal.
- The well-traveled Wayne Ellington said he was returning to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team he last played for 2015.
The trend of big money for point guards continued even for players under contract for this coming season already. Atlanta’s Trae Young agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension that starts in 2022, Klutch Sports announced. And Golden State’s Stephen Curry is now eligible to sign a four-year extension that, if he takes the max value, would exceed $215 million.
The NBA’s window for talks opened at 5 p.m. Monday, and as has become tradition, it did not take long for handshake deals to commence. No new contracts can be signed until 11 a.m. Friday.