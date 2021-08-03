NBA: Portis returning to Milwaukee Bucks

“It was a nice place, easy system for me to fit in. I get to be myself every day, just be energetic. Guys on my team, they are kind of quiet guys. There’s not many guys like me that are outgoing and really bring what I bring to the table with energy and things like that.

“I just thought it was a match made in heaven. I’m a guy that, whether I’m making shots or missing shots, I go out there and give 110 percent to the team. I put my body on the line every day, sacrifice. Being around these guys taught me a lot. I’ve learned how to win again. I haven’t won in a long time, but it sure feels good now.”

The Bucks will now pivot to other business this offseason as they go about defending their title. They also agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent forward Semi Ojeleye on Monday, Ojeleye’s agent, Sean Kennedy of Excel Basketball, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Other NBA teams were busy Monday, the first day of the league’s free agency period.

Kyle Lowry is headed to the Miami Heat, Lonzo Ball is on his way to the Chicago Bulls, while Phoenix’s Chris Paul and Utah’s Mike Conley landed lucrative deals to remain with their current teams.