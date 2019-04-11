The Golden State Warriors are set to begin their quest for a third straight title, and this time it's up to someone else to try to stop them.
With LeBron James gone to the West and this year gone entirely from the postseason, the Eastern Conference headquarters for the NBA Finals won't be in his home for the first time since 2010.
He played for the title for eight straight years, which may have been great for the TV ratings but lately wasn't much good for the competition. The Warriors swept Cleveland last year after winning 4-1 in 2017.
Teams are lining up to seize his old spot atop the East, all capable of providing the intrigue that was absent the last couple years.
There's Milwaukee, with Giannis Antetokounmpo in position to exit June fully atop the NBA with a title and an MVP award.
Or Toronto, humiliated by the Cavaliers in the last two years but armed now with a former NBA Finals MVP in Kawhi Leonard.
It could be Philadelphia, with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons anchoring perhaps the most talented starting five outside of the Bay Area.
And don't forget Boston, the presumptive East favorite in the preseason that can still live up to expectations.
The best player is gone, but maybe things will be better.
The long road to get to the finals begins Saturday with four games, including the top-seeded Warriors against the Los Angeles Clippers in the West. No. 2 Denver faces No. 7 San Antonio in the other West opener, while No. 3 Philadelphia meets No. 6 Brooklyn, and No. 2 Toronto takes on No. 7 Orlando in the East.
On Sunday, the overall No. 1 seed Bucks face No. 8 Detroit, and No. 4 Boston hosts No. 5 Indiana in the East. In the West, No. 3 Portland and No. 6 Oklahoma City meet in a matchup of Northwest Division rivals, and No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Utah square off in the opener of a series between two of the strongest teams in the second half of the season.
It's the start of postseason that looks different far beyond just the absence of James for the first time since 2005.
It includes Denver, in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Brooklyn is a playoff team for the first time since 2015 and Orlando is back for the first time since 2012.
The Warriors, of course, haven't just been going to the postseason every year, but getting all the way to the finals once they do. They've done that four straight years, winning three of them, and with a strong finish after some occasional lapses surged to the best record in the West.
Still, this playoff path could provide them plenty of obstacles. The Warriors may need to get by scoring champion James Harden and the Rockets, who took them to a seventh game last year in the conference finals, just to get back to that round this time.
"It doesn't matter who you play in the playoffs, you're going to get tested. Everybody's good," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.
Get out of the West, and the Warriors may have to then get on a plane. They had home-court advantage in all four finals against Cleveland, but Milwaukee and Toronto both finished with better records and would host Games 1 and 2 if they win the East.
And there could be the distractions about their future, with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson able to become free agents this summer.
The Warriors wouldn't be alone when dealing with that. Toronto (Leonard), Philadelphia (Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris) and Boston (Kyrie Irving) all will be trying to win a title with players who could then leave them.
But those are issues for July. First, it's all about just getting to June.
"It's a great feeling," Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton said. "Playoffs don't always come around. I've been a part of that couple years but it's been a great season so far. I know guys been itching to get to this first playoff game."
Notes
The Sacramento Kings fired coach Dave Joerger on Thursday after three losing seasons.
Joerger had a 98-148 record since joining the Kings, but also helped the team reach its best record in 13 seasons this year with 39 wins. But it wasn't enough to earn him a fourth season in hopes of ending the NBA's longest active playoff drought. Sacramento last made the playoffs in 2006 in coach Rick Adelman's final season.
GRIZZLIES: Memphis fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff as part of a front-office shake-up that demoted general manager Chris Wallace to scout.
After a 12-5 start, Memphis plummeted and finished 33-49, tied with New Orleans and Dallas.
Bickerstaff was named interim coach in November 2017 after the Grizzlies fired David Fizdale. He was given the job without the interim title last May. Now Memphis is looking for a fourth head coach since choosing not to renew Lionel Hollins' contract after he led the Grizzlies to their lone Western Conference final appearance in 2013.
CAVALIERS: Coach Larry Drew and Cleveland parted ways after a challenging, 19-win season that followed LeBron James leaving for Los Angeles and included a rash of injuries to a young roster.
The Cavs tied for the league's second-worst record with Phoenix, but Drew kept his team playing hard until the end. He received praise from many of his players, including All-Star forward Kevin Love, who was limited to just 22 games following toe surgery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.