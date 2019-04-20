Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Friday's late result
Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108, Portland leads series 2-1
Saturday's results
Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108, Philadelphia leads series 3-1
Denver 117, San Antonio 103, series tied 2-2
Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103, Milwaukee leads series 3-0
Houston at Utah, late.
Sunday's games
Boston at Indiana, noon.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
Bucks 119, Pistons 103
MILWAUKEE (119)
Middleton 7-13 3-4 20, Antetokounmpo 5-13 4-6 14, Lopez 8-13 0-0 19, Bledsoe 8-19 3-3 19, S.Brown 2-2 0-0 5, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Mirotic 3-5 3-3 12, Ilyasova 4-6 4-4 15, Hill 3-7 4-4 11, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-6 0-0 4, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-86 21-24 119.
DETROIT (103)
Kennard 4-9 1-1 9, Griffin 10-24 5-5 27, Drummond 5-14 2-8 12, Jackson 6-15 0-0 15, Ellington 4-9 2-2 13, Maker 1-1 4-4 6, Pachulia 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 4-13 2-2 11, Galloway 2-8 0-0 6, B.Brown 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 37-96 18-24 103.
Milwaukee;32;35;33;19;—;119
Detroit;24;30;24;25;—;103
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 14-38 (Ilyasova 3-4, Mirotic 3-5, Middleton 3-6, Lopez 3-7, S.Brown 1-1, Hill 1-4, Wilson 0-1, Connaughton 0-3, Antetokounmpo 0-3, Bledsoe 0-4), Detroit 11-36 (Jackson 3-8, Ellington 3-8, Galloway 2-7, Griffin 2-7, Smith 1-4, B.Brown 0-1, Kennard 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 51 (Antetokounmpo 10), Detroit 44 (Drummond 12). Assists—Milwaukee 24 (Hill, Bledsoe 5), Detroit 21 (Jackson 8). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 22, Detroit 24. Technicals—S.Brown, Drummond. A—20,520 (20,491).
Nuggets 117, Spurs 103
DENVER (117)
Craig 6-9 1-2 18, Millsap 1-7 0-0 2, Jokic 10-22 8-8 29, J.Murray 8-14 5-5 24, Harris 2-9 2-2 8, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 3-3 0-0 6, Morris 5-8 1-1 11, Beasley 2-7 2-2 7, Barton 3-10 3-4 12. Totals 40-89 22-24 117.
SAN ANTONIO (103)
DeRozan 7-13 5-6 19, Aldridge 10-18 3-4 24, Poeltl 3-5 2-2 8, White 3-8 2-4 8, Forbes 3-6 2-2 10, Gay 0-7 2-2 2, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, Bertans 2-4 1-2 5, Motiejunas 3-4 1-2 7, Mills 3-6 6-8 12, Walker IV 1-2 0-0 2, Belinelli 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 37-79 24-32 103.
Denver;22;32;37;26;—;117
San Antonio;34;20;25;24;—;103
3-Point Goals—Denver 15-31 (Craig 5-7, Barton 3-3, J.Murray 3-5, Harris 2-5, Beasley 1-4, Jokic 1-4, Morris 0-1, Millsap 0-2), San Antonio 5-17 (Forbes 2-4, Cunningham 1-1, Aldridge 1-2, Belinelli 1-3, Gay 0-1, Bertans 0-1, Walker IV 0-1, Mills 0-2, White 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 45 (Jokic 12), San Antonio 46 (Poeltl, Aldridge 9). Assists—Denver 25 (Jokic 8), San Antonio 23 (White, DeRozan 5). Total Fouls—Denver 22, San Antonio 22. Technicals—DeRozan. Ejected—DeRozan. A—18,354 (18,581).
76ers 112, Nets 108
PHILADELPHIA (112)
Butler 4-6 2-2 11, T.Harris 10-20 4-6 24, Embiid 12-22 6-6 31, B.Simmons 7-12 1-1 15, Redick 3-11 0-0 9, Ennis III 3-6 0-0 7, Scott 3-6 0-0 8, Bolden 0-1 1-2 1, Marjanovic 1-3 2-4 4, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 44-88 16-21 112.
BROOKLYN (108)
J.Harris 4-14 2-2 10, Dudley 3-4 0-0 8, Allen 7-11 7-7 21, Russell 6-19 5-5 21, LeVert 9-18 4-9 25, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Carroll 0-6 2-2 2, Hollis-Jefferson 0-3 3-4 3, Dinwiddie 7-12 1-2 18. Totals 36-90 24-31 108.
Philadelphia;24;33;28;27;—;112
Brooklyn;33;30;28;17;—;108
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 8-26 (Redick 3-9, Scott 2-4, Butler 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Ennis III 1-3, Bolden 0-1, T.Harris 0-4), Brooklyn 12-38 (Russell 4-9, Dinwiddie 3-6, LeVert 3-8, Dudley 2-3, Graham 0-2, Carroll 0-4, J.Harris 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 55 (Embiid 16), Brooklyn 42 (Allen 8). Assists—Philadelphia 25 (B.Simmons 8), Brooklyn 23 (LeVert, Russell 6). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 24, Brooklyn 26. Technicals—Butler, Dudley. Ejected—Butler, Dudley. A—17,732 (17,732).
LEADERS
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Leonard, TOR;2;25;5;62;31.0
Harden, HOU;2;22;7;61;30.5
Lillard, POR;2;19;12;59;29.5
Curry, GOL;3;26;19;88;29.3
Irving, BOS;2;21;7;57;28.5
McCollum, POR;2;21;9;57;28.5
Durant, GOL;3;27;24;82;27.3
George, OKC;2;19;9;53;26.5
Williams, LAC;3;28;17;77;25.7
Antetokounmpo, MIL;2;20;8;50;25.0
DeRozan, SAN;3;26;22;74;24.7
White, SAN;3;29;9;69;23.0
Russell, BRO;3;28;5;68;22.7
Harrell, LAC;3;26;14;66;22.0
Siakam, TOR;2;20;3;43;21.5
Bledsoe, MIL;2;16;5;42;21.0
LeVert, BRO;3;21;12;62;20.7
Tatum, BOS;2;17;1;41;20.5
Kennard, DET;2;14;4;40;20.0
Butler, PHL;3;20;18;59;19.7
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Looney, GOL;14;17;.824
Harrell, LAC;26;34;.765
Connaughton, MIL;12;16;.750
Noel, OKC;8;11;.727
White, SAN;29;42;.690
Gobert, UTA;11;16;.688
Adams, OKC;15;22;.682
Simmons, PHL;23;34;.676
Capela, HOU;11;17;.647
Favors, UTA;12;19;.632
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Antetokounmpo, MIL;2;5;24;29;14.5
Drummond, DET;2;6;22;28;14.0
Gobert, UTA;2;11;13;24;12.0
Jokic, DEN;3;8;27;35;11.7
Kanter, POR;2;7;16;23;11.5
Capela, HOU;2;5;17;22;11.0
Harden, HOU;2;4;17;21;10.5
Horford, BOS;2;1;20;21;10.5
Siakam, TOR;2;5;14;19;9.5
Westbrook, OKC;2;2;17;19;9.5
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;2;21;10.5
Harden, HOU;2;20;10.0
Jokic, DEN;3;29;9.7
Green, GOL;3;26;8.7
Williams, LAC;3;26;8.7
Simmons, PHL;3;24;8.0
Lowry, TOR;2;15;7.5
Rubio, UTA;2;15;7.5
Irving, BOS;2;14;7.0
Jackson, DET;2;13;6.5
