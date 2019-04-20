Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Friday's late result

Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108, Portland leads series 2-1

Saturday's results

Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108, Philadelphia leads series 3-1

Denver 117, San Antonio 103, series tied 2-2

Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103, Milwaukee leads series 3-0

Houston at Utah, late.

Sunday's games

Boston at Indiana, noon.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

Bucks 119, Pistons 103

MILWAUKEE (119)

Middleton 7-13 3-4 20, Antetokounmpo 5-13 4-6 14, Lopez 8-13 0-0 19, Bledsoe 8-19 3-3 19, S.Brown 2-2 0-0 5, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Mirotic 3-5 3-3 12, Ilyasova 4-6 4-4 15, Hill 3-7 4-4 11, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-6 0-0 4, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-86 21-24 119.

DETROIT (103)

Kennard 4-9 1-1 9, Griffin 10-24 5-5 27, Drummond 5-14 2-8 12, Jackson 6-15 0-0 15, Ellington 4-9 2-2 13, Maker 1-1 4-4 6, Pachulia 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 4-13 2-2 11, Galloway 2-8 0-0 6, B.Brown 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 37-96 18-24 103.

Milwaukee;32;35;33;19;—;119

Detroit;24;30;24;25;—;103

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 14-38 (Ilyasova 3-4, Mirotic 3-5, Middleton 3-6, Lopez 3-7, S.Brown 1-1, Hill 1-4, Wilson 0-1, Connaughton 0-3, Antetokounmpo 0-3, Bledsoe 0-4), Detroit 11-36 (Jackson 3-8, Ellington 3-8, Galloway 2-7, Griffin 2-7, Smith 1-4, B.Brown 0-1, Kennard 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 51 (Antetokounmpo 10), Detroit 44 (Drummond 12). Assists—Milwaukee 24 (Hill, Bledsoe 5), Detroit 21 (Jackson 8). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 22, Detroit 24. Technicals—S.Brown, Drummond. A—20,520 (20,491).

Nuggets 117, Spurs 103

DENVER (117)

Craig 6-9 1-2 18, Millsap 1-7 0-0 2, Jokic 10-22 8-8 29, J.Murray 8-14 5-5 24, Harris 2-9 2-2 8, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 3-3 0-0 6, Morris 5-8 1-1 11, Beasley 2-7 2-2 7, Barton 3-10 3-4 12. Totals 40-89 22-24 117.

SAN ANTONIO (103)

DeRozan 7-13 5-6 19, Aldridge 10-18 3-4 24, Poeltl 3-5 2-2 8, White 3-8 2-4 8, Forbes 3-6 2-2 10, Gay 0-7 2-2 2, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, Bertans 2-4 1-2 5, Motiejunas 3-4 1-2 7, Mills 3-6 6-8 12, Walker IV 1-2 0-0 2, Belinelli 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 37-79 24-32 103.

Denver;22;32;37;26;—;117

San Antonio;34;20;25;24;—;103

3-Point Goals—Denver 15-31 (Craig 5-7, Barton 3-3, J.Murray 3-5, Harris 2-5, Beasley 1-4, Jokic 1-4, Morris 0-1, Millsap 0-2), San Antonio 5-17 (Forbes 2-4, Cunningham 1-1, Aldridge 1-2, Belinelli 1-3, Gay 0-1, Bertans 0-1, Walker IV 0-1, Mills 0-2, White 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 45 (Jokic 12), San Antonio 46 (Poeltl, Aldridge 9). Assists—Denver 25 (Jokic 8), San Antonio 23 (White, DeRozan 5). Total Fouls—Denver 22, San Antonio 22. Technicals—DeRozan. Ejected—DeRozan. A—18,354 (18,581).

76ers 112, Nets 108

PHILADELPHIA (112)

Butler 4-6 2-2 11, T.Harris 10-20 4-6 24, Embiid 12-22 6-6 31, B.Simmons 7-12 1-1 15, Redick 3-11 0-0 9, Ennis III 3-6 0-0 7, Scott 3-6 0-0 8, Bolden 0-1 1-2 1, Marjanovic 1-3 2-4 4, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 44-88 16-21 112.

BROOKLYN (108)

J.Harris 4-14 2-2 10, Dudley 3-4 0-0 8, Allen 7-11 7-7 21, Russell 6-19 5-5 21, LeVert 9-18 4-9 25, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Carroll 0-6 2-2 2, Hollis-Jefferson 0-3 3-4 3, Dinwiddie 7-12 1-2 18. Totals 36-90 24-31 108.

Philadelphia;24;33;28;27;—;112

Brooklyn;33;30;28;17;—;108

3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 8-26 (Redick 3-9, Scott 2-4, Butler 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Ennis III 1-3, Bolden 0-1, T.Harris 0-4), Brooklyn 12-38 (Russell 4-9, Dinwiddie 3-6, LeVert 3-8, Dudley 2-3, Graham 0-2, Carroll 0-4, J.Harris 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 55 (Embiid 16), Brooklyn 42 (Allen 8). Assists—Philadelphia 25 (B.Simmons 8), Brooklyn 23 (LeVert, Russell 6). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 24, Brooklyn 26. Technicals—Butler, Dudley. Ejected—Butler, Dudley. A—17,732 (17,732).

LEADERS

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Leonard, TOR;2;25;5;62;31.0

Harden, HOU;2;22;7;61;30.5

Lillard, POR;2;19;12;59;29.5

Curry, GOL;3;26;19;88;29.3

Irving, BOS;2;21;7;57;28.5

McCollum, POR;2;21;9;57;28.5

Durant, GOL;3;27;24;82;27.3

George, OKC;2;19;9;53;26.5

Williams, LAC;3;28;17;77;25.7

Antetokounmpo, MIL;2;20;8;50;25.0

DeRozan, SAN;3;26;22;74;24.7

White, SAN;3;29;9;69;23.0

Russell, BRO;3;28;5;68;22.7

Harrell, LAC;3;26;14;66;22.0

Siakam, TOR;2;20;3;43;21.5

Bledsoe, MIL;2;16;5;42;21.0

LeVert, BRO;3;21;12;62;20.7

Tatum, BOS;2;17;1;41;20.5

Kennard, DET;2;14;4;40;20.0

Butler, PHL;3;20;18;59;19.7

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Looney, GOL;14;17;.824

Harrell, LAC;26;34;.765

Connaughton, MIL;12;16;.750

Noel, OKC;8;11;.727

White, SAN;29;42;.690

Gobert, UTA;11;16;.688

Adams, OKC;15;22;.682

Simmons, PHL;23;34;.676

Capela, HOU;11;17;.647

Favors, UTA;12;19;.632

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Antetokounmpo, MIL;2;5;24;29;14.5

Drummond, DET;2;6;22;28;14.0

Gobert, UTA;2;11;13;24;12.0

Jokic, DEN;3;8;27;35;11.7

Kanter, POR;2;7;16;23;11.5

Capela, HOU;2;5;17;22;11.0

Harden, HOU;2;4;17;21;10.5

Horford, BOS;2;1;20;21;10.5

Siakam, TOR;2;5;14;19;9.5

Westbrook, OKC;2;2;17;19;9.5

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;2;21;10.5

Harden, HOU;2;20;10.0

Jokic, DEN;3;29;9.7

Green, GOL;3;26;8.7

Williams, LAC;3;26;8.7

Simmons, PHL;3;24;8.0

Lowry, TOR;2;15;7.5

Rubio, UTA;2;15;7.5

Irving, BOS;2;14;7.0

Jackson, DET;2;13;6.5

