LEADERS

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Leonard, TOR;2;25;5;62;31.0

Harden, HOU;2;22;7;61;30.5

Lillard, POR;2;19;12;59;29.5

Curry, GOL;3;26;19;88;29.3

Irving, BOS;2;21;7;57;28.5

McCollum, POR;2;21;9;57;28.5

Durant, GOL;3;27;24;82;27.3

George, OKC;2;19;9;53;26.5

Williams, LAC;3;28;17;77;25.7

Antetokounmpo, MIL;2;20;8;50;25.0

DeRozan, SAN;3;26;22;74;24.7

White, SAN;3;29;9;69;23.0

Russell, BRO;3;28;5;68;22.7

Harrell, LAC;3;26;14;66;22.0

Siakam, TOR;2;20;3;43;21.5

Bledsoe, MIL;2;16;5;42;21.0

LeVert, BRO;3;21;12;62;20.7

Tatum, BOS;2;17;1;41;20.5

Kennard, DET;2;14;4;40;20.0

Butler, PHL;3;20;18;59;19.7

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Looney, GOL;14;17;.824

Harrell, LAC;26;34;.765

Connaughton, MIL;12;16;.750

Noel, OKC;8;11;.727

White, SAN;29;42;.690

Gobert, UTA;11;16;.688

Adams, OKC;15;22;.682

Simmons, PHL;23;34;.676

Capela, HOU;11;17;.647

Favors, UTA;12;19;.632

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Antetokounmpo, MIL;2;5;24;29;14.5

Drummond, DET;2;6;22;28;14.0

Gobert, UTA;2;11;13;24;12.0

Jokic, DEN;3;8;27;35;11.7

Kanter, POR;2;7;16;23;11.5

Capela, HOU;2;5;17;22;11.0

Harden, HOU;2;4;17;21;10.5

Horford, BOS;2;1;20;21;10.5

Siakam, TOR;2;5;14;19;9.5

Westbrook, OKC;2;2;17;19;9.5

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;2;21;10.5

Harden, HOU;2;20;10.0

Jokic, DEN;3;29;9.7

Green, GOL;3;26;8.7

Williams, LAC;3;26;8.7

Simmons, PHL;3;24;8.0

Lowry, TOR;2;15;7.5

Rubio, UTA;2;15;7.5

Irving, BOS;2;14;7.0

Jackson, DET;2;13;6.5

