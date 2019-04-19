LEADERS
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Leonard, TOR;2;25;5;62;31.0
Harden, HOU;2;22;7;61;30.5
Lillard, POR;2;19;12;59;29.5
Curry, GOL;3;26;19;88;29.3
Irving, BOS;2;21;7;57;28.5
McCollum, POR;2;21;9;57;28.5
Durant, GOL;3;27;24;82;27.3
George, OKC;2;19;9;53;26.5
Williams, LAC;3;28;17;77;25.7
Antetokounmpo, MIL;2;20;8;50;25.0
DeRozan, SAN;3;26;22;74;24.7
White, SAN;3;29;9;69;23.0
Russell, BRO;3;28;5;68;22.7
Harrell, LAC;3;26;14;66;22.0
Siakam, TOR;2;20;3;43;21.5
Bledsoe, MIL;2;16;5;42;21.0
LeVert, BRO;3;21;12;62;20.7
Tatum, BOS;2;17;1;41;20.5
Kennard, DET;2;14;4;40;20.0
Butler, PHL;3;20;18;59;19.7
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Looney, GOL;14;17;.824
Harrell, LAC;26;34;.765
Connaughton, MIL;12;16;.750
Noel, OKC;8;11;.727
White, SAN;29;42;.690
Gobert, UTA;11;16;.688
Adams, OKC;15;22;.682
Simmons, PHL;23;34;.676
Capela, HOU;11;17;.647
Favors, UTA;12;19;.632
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Antetokounmpo, MIL;2;5;24;29;14.5
Drummond, DET;2;6;22;28;14.0
Gobert, UTA;2;11;13;24;12.0
Jokic, DEN;3;8;27;35;11.7
Kanter, POR;2;7;16;23;11.5
Capela, HOU;2;5;17;22;11.0
Harden, HOU;2;4;17;21;10.5
Horford, BOS;2;1;20;21;10.5
Siakam, TOR;2;5;14;19;9.5
Westbrook, OKC;2;2;17;19;9.5
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;2;21;10.5
Harden, HOU;2;20;10.0
Jokic, DEN;3;29;9.7
Green, GOL;3;26;8.7
Williams, LAC;3;26;8.7
Simmons, PHL;3;24;8.0
Lowry, TOR;2;15;7.5
Rubio, UTA;2;15;7.5
Irving, BOS;2;14;7.0
Jackson, DET;2;13;6.5
