NBA: Players back on court as preseason begins

Coaches wore masks. Detroit showed old videos of actual fan interactions — with the disclaimer that they were taped previously — during some timeouts. Bench seating areas were all spaced out, nobody next to one another.

"The atmosphere will be obviously significantly different than what guys are used to in an arena," Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. "And I think that's going to be one of the valuable aspects of playing these four exhibition games. Just like in the bubble, we had to get used to a different-type environment and I think these four games will hopefully allow us to see what the regular season is going to be like in these big arenas also."

So, yes, much was different.

Other things — like Wall's explosion to the basket — were just like normal.

Wall's first basket since December 2018 came on the first possession of Houston's preseason, when he got to the rim for an easy score in his Rockets debut, one that came after his recovery from heel and Achilles injuries.

The Rockets' next basket? Wall set up Cousins for a 3-pointer, the center's first basket since Game 6 of the 2019 finals with the Warriors, two months before he tore his ACL and missed last season.