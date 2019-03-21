Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 11 assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the fading Washington Wizards 113-108 on Thursday night at Washington for their fifth straight victory.
Paul Millsap, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray and Torrey Craig also added 15 points for the Nuggets, who were playing for the first time since clinching their first playoff berth in six years with Monday’s win in Boston.
Bradley Beal scored 25 points and Tomas Satoransky had 16 points and 10 assists for Washington, which lost its third straight.
HORNETS 113, TIMBERWOLVES 106: At Charlotte, N.C., Kemba Walker scored 31 points, rookie Miles Bridges had 11 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double on his 21st birthday, and Charlotte handed Minnesota its fifth straight loss.
Jeremy Lamb added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who won for only the fifth time in their last 16 games.
Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 21 points and 16 rebounds.
HAWKS 117, JAZZ 114: At Atlanta, Trae Young scored 23 points, including a go-ahead three-point play, and Atlanta snapped Utah's five-game winning streak.
Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 34 points.
